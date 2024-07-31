

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $68.98 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $61.40 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $117.99 million or $0.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $519 million from $542 million last year.



PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $68.98 Mln. vs. $61.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.57 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $519 Mln vs. $542 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.66 Next quarter revenue guidance: $598 - $648 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 - $5.21 Full year revenue guidance: $2,270 - $2,320 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX