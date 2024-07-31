

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.765 billion, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $1.634 billion, or $2.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.072 billion or $1.83 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $5.138 billion from $5.172 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.765 Bln. vs. $1.634 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.10 vs. $2.71 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.138 Bln vs. $5.172 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX