Earnings: -$188.198 million in Q2 vs. $650.043 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.96 in Q2 vs. $5.52 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $4.276 million or $0.04 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.430 billion in Q2 vs. $2.370 billion in the same period last year.



