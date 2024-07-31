Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, is pleased to announce the launch of TRUFlex Protect, an advanced software application designed to help utilities navigate imbalances between the supply and demand of electricity resulting from extreme weather or emergency events. With TRUFlex Protect, a utility can mitigate the risks and impact of rolling blackouts by keeping its distribution grid energized while selectively shedding electric load through edge intelligence.

In contrast to feeder rotation, which is a traditional approach taken by utilities when there is an energy supply shortfall, TRUFlex Protect allows smart grid systems such as outage management to remain fully functional and deliver a carefully calibrated and coordinated customer experience during an event. Benefits of the TRUFlex Protect solution include:

Ensuring that vulnerable customers, including those using medical equipment, have uninterrupted power throughout an event;

Giving other customers equal access to power, regardless of their location on the grid;

Protecting revenue and minimizing customer inconvenience;

Preventing overloads and expensive rebound peaks at the end of shed events; and

Maintaining fully functional outage management systems during events to support storm response.

TRUFlex Protect is available through the combination of Tantalus' TRUFlex Load+DER Management System software and the TRUConnect Load Champ edge intelligence application. The Load Champ application runs on the TRUConnect Edge module in each general service disconnect meter and runs load management events dispatched to groups of customers through the TRUFlex software. TRUFlex Protect is automated, so crews are not required to actively shift power between feeders.

By using TRUFlex Protect, utilities can implement, monitor, and adjust load shed events as needed and ramp load after the event to avoid problematic post-event demand peaks. Utilities with current TRUConnect AMI and disconnect meters require no additional equipment to adopt TRUFlex Protect. Utilities evaluating upgrades to their metering infrastructure can access TRUFlex Protect as part of the Tantalus Grid Modernization Platform.

"When winter storm Uri hit Texas in 2021, we were unable to rotate any feeders because of critical load, so instead we shed loads by manually connecting and disconnecting meters one by one. We lost sleep, but we met our obligations and protected our vulnerable customers without the problems and lengthy outages seen elsewhere in the state," said Ben White, City Manager and Public Works Director at the City of Farmersville, TX. "Then, we teamed up with Tantalus and tested TRUFlex Protect on our system to automate that manual process. The results have been fantastic, with all the same benefits and more, but with very little effort or risk. Nobody wants to do rotating blackouts, but TRUFlex Protect is the insurance policy we need when we have no other choice."

"This solution is another example of the power of the Tantalus user community collaborating with us on their grid modernization journey," said Tantalus President and CEO Peter Londa. "Emergency load shed events are becoming more frequent, particularly when extreme weather impacts communities. The latest NERC Long-Term Reliability Assessment suggests this trend will continue. By leveraging a software application that resides at the meter, TRUFlex Protect becomes an important tool for utilities of all sizes to ensure their customers and members are able to mitigate risks during emergencies."

Tantalus will be hosting a webinar that details the benefits and other aspects of the TRUFlex Protect solution on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 2:00pm ET/11:00am PT. If interested, please register for this webinar here. Additional information about TRUFlex Protect is available at the TRUFlex webpage on the Tantalus website or you may contact us at TantalusInfo@Tantalus.com.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/.

