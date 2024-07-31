

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $295.1 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $30.5 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.038 billion from $1.014 billion last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $295.1 Mln. vs. $30.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.35 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.038 Bln vs. $1.014 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.39 to $0.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1-$1.09 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.02 to $3.64 Full year revenue guidance: $4.30-$4.50 Bln



