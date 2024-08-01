

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $126.25 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $97.32 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $4.483 billion from $4.421 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $126.25 Mln. vs. $97.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.05 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.483 Bln vs. $4.421 Bln last year.



