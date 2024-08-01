

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $326.30 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $60.46 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $4.559 billion from $4.308 billion last year.



Pilgrim's Pride Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $326.30 Mln. vs. $60.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.37 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.559 Bln vs. $4.308 Bln last year.



