

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Transocean Inc. (RIG) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$123 million, or -$0.15 per share. This compares with -$165 million, or -$0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Transocean Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$123 million or -$0.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.1% to $861 million from $729 million last year.



Transocean Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$123 Mln. vs. -$165 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.15 vs. -$0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $861 Mln vs. $729 Mln last year.



