Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 August 2024

Name of applicant:

Jupiter Green Investment Trust plc

Name of scheme:

General Corporate Purposes Scheme

Period of return:

From:

1 February 2024

To:

31 July 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1,412,117 Ordinary shares

The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1,412,117 Ordinary shares

Name of contact:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited,

Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

Telephone number of contact:

020 3817 1496


