Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 1 August 2024
Name of applicant:
Jupiter Green Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme:
General Corporate Purposes Scheme
Period of return:
From:
1 February 2024
To:
31 July 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
1,412,117 Ordinary shares
The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
N/A
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Nil
Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
1,412,117 Ordinary shares
Name of contact:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited,
Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
Telephone number of contact:
020 3817 1496