PR Newswire
01.08.2024 08:06 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spiro Expands Middle East Experiential Offerings to Qatar

New Office in Doha Shows Continued Growth in Key Markets

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand experience agency Spiro has opened a new office in Doha, the capital city and economic hub of Qatar. The new location underscores Spiro's strategic expansion in the Middle East as a key business priority. Other Middle East locations include offices, production facilities, and warehouses in Dubai & Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Spiro

"The opening of Spiro in Qatar marks a significant milestone for our industry and clients," said Spiro Global President Jeff Stelmach. "It also highlights a growing business need to foster long-term customer relationships through a brand's live events and experiences. We understand the critical role that events and experiences play in solidifying the brand and customer bond, enabling brands to win in a competitive marketplace."

Experiencing explosive growth in the Middle East, Spiro has been partnering with major local and global brands to deliver unparalleled events and experiences. The agency's success in the region has driven its commitment to resource the Middle East with the best talent, ensuring continued growth and support for its clients.

"We're excited to formalize our footprint in Qatar," said Spiro SVP of Client Relations Jo Webber. "With a fully operational trade license and years of global experience working across key industries from tech to energy, defense to sports, we're here to strengthen the marketing abilities of Qatar's biggest brands."

As part of the GES Collective, Spiro's capabilities for in-person as well as virtual, hybrid and technology-led integrated brand experiences are perfectly poised to support the innovation and growth of this region.

About Spiro
Spiro is a strategically-led, creatively-driven, industry-leading global brand experience agency. We exist to cultivate purposeful connection. We specialize in delivering the world's most powerful bonds between brands & their business and consumer audiences. We work with some of the world's most recognized brands, to design events and experiences intended to sway & stay customer preference. We strive to understand drivers & engagement motivators, design to those behaviors, and ultimately position brands as priority in the hearts & minds of their most important audiences. Come. Experience Brand Gravity, the uniquely Spiro bond between brand & customer. To learn more, visit ThisIsSpiro.com.

Media Contact:
Jenn Joseph
The Encore Agency
602-329-8040
Jenn@TheEncoreAgency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091294/SPIRO_FullColor_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spiro-expands-middle-east-experiential-offerings-to-qatar-302208871.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
