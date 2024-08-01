CMR Surgical embarks on world-first paediatric clinical trial using Versius

CMR Surgical has commenced the world's first multicentre prospective clinical trial on the use of Versius in paediatric surgery

Led by Mr Ewan Brownlee, Consultant Paediatric Urologist at the Southampton Children's Hospital, part of the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, the prospective clinical study will assess the safety and efficacy of Versius, for use in urological procedures in paediatric surgery

The clinical trial will take place over 3 clinical sites in the UK: Southampton Children's Hospital, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

Cambridge, United Kingdom. 1August 2024 07:00 (BST). CMR Surgical (CMR) - the global surgical robotics business - has today announced that it has commenced the first multicentre prospective clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of Versius for use in paediatric surgery. The trial is focusing on children and infants under the age of 18, undergoing a range of urological procedures with Versius including but not limited to robotic assisted pyeloplasty, ureteroureterostomy, nephrectomy and Mitrofanoff formation.



The Versius Surgical Robotic System is a small, modular and versatile surgical robot used for robotic assisted minimal access surgery - a form of keyhole surgery. The uniquely small and modular design of Versius allows the system to be set up in a way that gives the surgeon optimal access in small, hard to reach spaces within an operating zone, while maintaining clear access to the patient for the anaesthetist and wider surgical team. The design of Versius provides the opportunity to support surgeons to conduct robotic-assisted paediatric surgery, and bring the benefits to more patients.



The multicentre prospective clinical trial will be performed in partnership with three clinical sites across the NHS. The Department of Paediatric Urology at Southampton Children's Hospital - the primary site of the trial led by Mr Ewan Brownlee - has become the first to perform paediatric urology surgery with Versius in a clinical trial. The Department of Paediatric Urology at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital part of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, led by Mr David Keene; and Department of Paediatric Urology, and the Evelina London Children's Hospital, part of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, led by Mr Pankaj Mishra make up the remaining sites taking part in the clinical trial.



Mark Slack, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at CMR Surgical commented: "We are delighted to begin the world's first paediatric trials using Versius, in the UK. The small, modular design of Versius, and small instrument diameter provides an opportunity to be able to perform robotic-assisted surgery for the treatment of paediatric patients. We are committed to the responsible introduction of Versius across new specialties and we look forward to working with our partners as we undertake this clinical trial to ensure the safety and efficacy of Versius in paediatrics."



Ewan Brownlee, Chief Investigator of the prospective clinical trial and Consultant Paediatric Surgeon at Southampton Children's Hospital commented: "It is a privilege to be part of such a fantastic team here in Southampton; there is a huge list of people who have helped get us to this point of being able to start the first clinical trial using Versius in children and I am truly grateful to them all. It has also been a pleasure to be able to collaborate with excellent colleagues in Manchester and the Evelina and with CMR to be able to deliver this trial. We are excited for what feels like a landmark step forward in the development of paediatric robotic surgery."



This study has been evaluated and approved by the West of Scotland Research Ethics Committee, the Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the Health Research Authorities (HRA). A total of 150 patients will participate in the trial and will include a thorough clinical follow up of their surgical outcomes, recovery and clinical outcomes for up to 1 year following the surgery.



Versius has now been used in over 23,000 surgical cases, with over 130 different surgical procedures undertaken across seven surgical specialties. The system is in routine use across urology, general surgery, gynaecology, colorectal surgery, and thoracic surgery. Versius is also being used in an ongoing clinical trial assessing the suitability of the system for use in transoral robotic surgery (TORS) at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's (LUHFT) Aintree University Hospital.

- ENDS -

Media Contacts:

If you wish to see more, please contact CMR Surgical at:

Press Office, CMR Surgical

T +44(0) 1223 755801

Epressoffice@cmrsurgical.com

Notes to editors:

The Versius Surgical Robotic System

Versius resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it's more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon's continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.

References