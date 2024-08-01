

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HUGO BOSS (HUGSF.PK) reported second quarter net income to equity holders of the parent company of 37 million euros compared to 75 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.54 euros compared to 1.09 euros. Sales were 1.015 billion euros, down 1%.



First half net income to equity holders of the parent company was 75 million euros compared to 110 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.09 euros compared to 1.60 euros. Sales were 2.03 billion euros, up 2% from last year.



