Aperam S.A.: Aperam publishes its Half Year Report for 2024

DJ Aperam publishes its Half Year Report for 2024 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results 
Aperam publishes its Half Year Report for 2024 
01-Aug-2024 / 07:59 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Aperam published its Half-Year Report 2024 
 
 
Luxembourg August 1, 2024 (8:00 CET) - Aperam released its 2024 Half-Year Report along with its Q2 earnings report on 
August 1, 2024, following its usual practice. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg 
Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations" > 
"Annual Reports" (Link). 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Since 
January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & 
Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique 
capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, 
trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability 
at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. 
 
In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
 
Contacts 
 
Company secretary / Delphine Féraud Valendru, aperam.corporate@aperam.com 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1958533 01-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1958533&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2024 01:59 ET (05:59 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
