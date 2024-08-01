DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 01-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 31 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9140 GBP1.6080 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8940 GBP1.5980 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9028 GBP1.6039

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,812,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 657 1.9040 XDUB 08:32:35 00029119825TRDU1 2,028 1.9120 XDUB 08:36:27 00029119883TRDU1 1,980 1.9120 XDUB 08:36:27 00029119884TRDU1 2,112 1.9140 XDUB 08:36:27 00029119882TRDU1 2,314 1.9100 XDUB 09:08:33 00029119994TRDU1 2,316 1.9100 XDUB 09:22:25 00029120097TRDU1 1,955 1.9060 XDUB 09:57:44 00029120196TRDU1 1,948 1.9060 XDUB 09:57:44 00029120197TRDU1 2,030 1.9060 XDUB 10:20:40 00029120297TRDU1 2,031 1.9060 XDUB 10:57:00 00029120363TRDU1 2,038 1.9060 XDUB 10:57:00 00029120364TRDU1 1,978 1.9060 XDUB 11:39:39 00029120480TRDU1 4,036 1.9040 XDUB 11:47:41 00029120495TRDU1 1,771 1.9040 XDUB 12:21:05 00029120743TRDU1 2,016 1.9040 XDUB 12:21:05 00029120744TRDU1 451 1.9040 XDUB 12:21:05 00029120745TRDU1 2,100 1.9000 XDUB 12:39:27 00029120764TRDU1 2,119 1.8980 XDUB 13:10:00 00029120820TRDU1 2,181 1.9040 XDUB 14:01:43 00029120942TRDU1 2,162 1.9040 XDUB 14:21:34 00029120979TRDU1 12 1.9020 XDUB 14:22:18 00029120983TRDU1 3,979 1.9020 XDUB 14:22:18 00029120984TRDU1 2,356 1.8960 XDUB 14:44:34 00029121043TRDU1 2,303 1.8940 XDUB 14:44:35 00029121045TRDU1 4,108 1.8960 XDUB 15:06:23 00029121157TRDU1 1,234 1.9000 XDUB 15:38:29 00029121385TRDU1 208 1.9000 XDUB 15:38:29 00029121386TRDU1 705 1.9000 XDUB 15:38:29 00029121387TRDU1 177 1.9000 XDUB 15:38:29 00029121388TRDU1 2,112 1.9000 XDUB 15:49:59 00029121482TRDU1 6,702 1.8980 XDUB 15:53:10 00029121503TRDU1 2,169 1.8980 XDUB 16:22:06 00029122007TRDU1 1,250 1.9000 XDUB 16:24:52 00029122128TRDU1 2,462 1.9000 XDUB 16:24:52 00029122129TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,934 1.6060 XLON 08:46:16 00029119932TRDU1 1,921 1.6080 XLON 09:22:25 00029120100TRDU1 1,967 1.6080 XLON 09:22:25 00029120101TRDU1 1,859 1.6080 XLON 10:20:40 00029120296TRDU1 1,713 1.6080 XLON 10:25:41 00029120310TRDU1 1,691 1.6060 XLON 11:47:41 00029120493TRDU1 1,704 1.6060 XLON 11:47:41 00029120494TRDU1 223 1.6040 XLON 12:36:40 00029120763TRDU1 1,675 1.6020 XLON 12:59:02 00029120807TRDU1 49 1.6040 XLON 14:16:00 00029120957TRDU1 1,697 1.6040 XLON 14:22:18 00029120980TRDU1 1,934 1.6040 XLON 14:22:18 00029120981TRDU1 1,756 1.6040 XLON 14:22:18 00029120982TRDU1 1,673 1.5980 XLON 14:44:35 00029121044TRDU1 105 1.5980 XLON 14:44:38 00029121046TRDU1 19 1.5980 XLON 14:44:38 00029121047TRDU1 1,744 1.6020 XLON 15:07:40 00029121162TRDU1 2,186 1.6000 XLON 15:53:10 00029121497TRDU1 59 1.6000 XLON 15:53:10 00029121498TRDU1 2 1.6000 XLON 15:53:10 00029121499TRDU1 131 1.6000 XLON 15:53:10 00029121500TRDU1 100 1.6000 XLON 15:53:10 00029121501TRDU1 1,159 1.6000 XLON 15:53:10 00029121502TRDU1 720 1.6000 XLON 16:24:53 00029122130TRDU1 709 1.6000 XLON 16:24:53 00029122131TRDU1 1,270 1.6000 XLON 16:24:53 00029122132TRDU1

