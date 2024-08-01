Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
01 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 31 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,000     30,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9140     GBP1.6080 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8940     GBP1.5980 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9028     GBP1.6039

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,812,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
657       1.9040        XDUB     08:32:35      00029119825TRDU1 
2,028      1.9120        XDUB     08:36:27      00029119883TRDU1 
1,980      1.9120        XDUB     08:36:27      00029119884TRDU1 
2,112      1.9140        XDUB     08:36:27      00029119882TRDU1 
2,314      1.9100        XDUB     09:08:33      00029119994TRDU1 
2,316      1.9100        XDUB     09:22:25      00029120097TRDU1 
1,955      1.9060        XDUB     09:57:44      00029120196TRDU1 
1,948      1.9060        XDUB     09:57:44      00029120197TRDU1 
2,030      1.9060        XDUB     10:20:40      00029120297TRDU1 
2,031      1.9060        XDUB     10:57:00      00029120363TRDU1 
2,038      1.9060        XDUB     10:57:00      00029120364TRDU1 
1,978      1.9060        XDUB     11:39:39      00029120480TRDU1 
4,036      1.9040        XDUB     11:47:41      00029120495TRDU1 
1,771      1.9040        XDUB     12:21:05      00029120743TRDU1 
2,016      1.9040        XDUB     12:21:05      00029120744TRDU1 
451       1.9040        XDUB     12:21:05      00029120745TRDU1 
2,100      1.9000        XDUB     12:39:27      00029120764TRDU1 
2,119      1.8980        XDUB     13:10:00      00029120820TRDU1 
2,181      1.9040        XDUB     14:01:43      00029120942TRDU1 
2,162      1.9040        XDUB     14:21:34      00029120979TRDU1 
12        1.9020        XDUB     14:22:18      00029120983TRDU1 
3,979      1.9020        XDUB     14:22:18      00029120984TRDU1 
2,356      1.8960        XDUB     14:44:34      00029121043TRDU1 
2,303      1.8940        XDUB     14:44:35      00029121045TRDU1 
4,108      1.8960        XDUB     15:06:23      00029121157TRDU1 
1,234      1.9000        XDUB     15:38:29      00029121385TRDU1 
208       1.9000        XDUB     15:38:29      00029121386TRDU1 
705       1.9000        XDUB     15:38:29      00029121387TRDU1 
177       1.9000        XDUB     15:38:29      00029121388TRDU1 
2,112      1.9000        XDUB     15:49:59      00029121482TRDU1 
6,702      1.8980        XDUB     15:53:10      00029121503TRDU1 
2,169      1.8980        XDUB     16:22:06      00029122007TRDU1 
1,250      1.9000        XDUB     16:24:52      00029122128TRDU1 
2,462      1.9000        XDUB     16:24:52      00029122129TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,934      1.6060        XLON     08:46:16      00029119932TRDU1 
1,921      1.6080        XLON     09:22:25      00029120100TRDU1 
1,967      1.6080        XLON     09:22:25      00029120101TRDU1 
1,859      1.6080        XLON     10:20:40      00029120296TRDU1 
1,713      1.6080        XLON     10:25:41      00029120310TRDU1 
1,691      1.6060        XLON     11:47:41      00029120493TRDU1 
1,704      1.6060        XLON     11:47:41      00029120494TRDU1 
223       1.6040        XLON     12:36:40      00029120763TRDU1 
1,675      1.6020        XLON     12:59:02      00029120807TRDU1 
49        1.6040        XLON     14:16:00      00029120957TRDU1 
1,697      1.6040        XLON     14:22:18      00029120980TRDU1 
1,934      1.6040        XLON     14:22:18      00029120981TRDU1 
1,756      1.6040        XLON     14:22:18      00029120982TRDU1 
1,673      1.5980        XLON     14:44:35      00029121044TRDU1 
105       1.5980        XLON     14:44:38      00029121046TRDU1 
19        1.5980        XLON     14:44:38      00029121047TRDU1 
1,744      1.6020        XLON     15:07:40      00029121162TRDU1 
2,186      1.6000        XLON     15:53:10      00029121497TRDU1 
59        1.6000        XLON     15:53:10      00029121498TRDU1 
2        1.6000        XLON     15:53:10      00029121499TRDU1 
131       1.6000        XLON     15:53:10      00029121500TRDU1 
100       1.6000        XLON     15:53:10      00029121501TRDU1 
1,159      1.6000        XLON     15:53:10      00029121502TRDU1 
720       1.6000        XLON     16:24:53      00029122130TRDU1 
709       1.6000        XLON     16:24:53      00029122131TRDU1 
1,270      1.6000        XLON     16:24:53      00029122132TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  337761 
EQS News ID:  1958537 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1958537&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
