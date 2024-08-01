

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income attributable increased 1.7 percent to 1.33 trillion yen from last year's 1.31 trillion yen. Earnings per share were 98.99 yen, up from 96.74 yen a year ago.



Toyota's operating income for the quarter was 1.31 trillion yen, up 16.7 percent from 1.12 trillion yen a year ago.



Total sales revenues rose 12.2 percent to 11.85 trillion yen from 10.55 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect net income attributable to be 3.57 trillion yen or 265.04 yen per basic share, down 27.8 percent from the prior year.



The company still expects operating income of 4.30 trillion yen, down 19.7 percent from the previous year, and sales revenues to be 46.00 trillion yen, up 2.0 percent from the prior year.



Further, the company continues to expect consolidated vehicle sales to be 9.500 million units.



In Tokyo, Toyota Motor shares traded at 2,709 yen, down 8.14 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX