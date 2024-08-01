

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), on Thursday, reported that Q1 sales of EUR 403 million were below the previous year's EUR 544 million, as expected, due to the reluctance to buy ahead of drupa.



Adjusted operating earnings (EBITDA) fell by around EUR 51 million to EUR -9 million compared to the adjusted figure for the same quarter of the previous year.



The technology company's order intake in the first three months exceeded its own expectations of around EUR 650 million at EUR 701 million versus the prior year's EUR 591 million.



