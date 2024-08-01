

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.1231 against the Swiss franc, more than a 3-week low of 1.2803 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 190.97 against the yen, from early highs of 1.1288, 1.2861 and 193.25, respectively.



Against the euro, the pound edged down to 0.8442 from an early high of 0.8421.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.11 against the franc, 1.27 against the greenback, 188.00 against the yen and 0.85 against the euro.



