Highly Experienced Mining Executive Ross Carroll Appointed as President and CEO of Commerce Resources Corp. to Drive Development of World-Class Ashram Rare Earths and Fluorspar Project

Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced resources executive Mr. Ross Carroll as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2024. Mr. Carroll will also join Commerce's board of directors (the "Board") with immediate effect.

With multiple decades of experience overseeing finance, M&A and strategy, operations and major projects across the natural resources sector, Mr. Carroll has a proven track record of leadership and strategic oversight. His international experience spans Australia, USA, Africa, Latin America, and Asia, having worked with leading companies such as BHP, Woodside Energy, Macmahon Holdings, and MMG Limited.

Mr. Carroll has been appointed following an extensive global search to lead the Company's next phase of its growth as it advances the development of its world-class Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Project in Quebec, Canada, in conjunction with exploration of the adjacent and highly prospective Eldor Niobium Project.

Most recently, during his time as Chief Financial Officer of MMG, he has overseen its growth into a significant international base metals producer, including the delivery of the Dugald River Project in Australia, the recent acquisition of the US1.875 billion Khoemacau Copper Mine in Botswana, and numerous debt refinancings and equity raises.

Prior to MMG, Mr. Carroll was CEO of Macmahon, a major and well-regarded Australian mining contractor.

Mr. Carroll holds a Bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Melbourne and is a Certified Public Accountant with the Australian Society of Certified Practicing Accountants. He is also a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and previously served on the Executive Committee of the Western Australian Chamber of Mines.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Carroll said: "I am excited about the significant potential the Ashram Project offers. It is very rare that you get the opportunity to work on a Tier-1 project in a Tier-1 jurisdiction like this, and I look forward to being involved in the delivery of the project at a time when the North America needs additional critical mineral projects."

Concurrently with Mr. Carroll's appointment, the current President and CEO, Mr. Chris Grove, has resigned as President, CEO, and director and will become the Company's "Director of Corporate Development." Mr. Grove will assist Ross with his vast knowledge of the Ashram Project and critical minerals landscape in North America.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Grove for his many years of service to the Company as President and CEO and his considerable efforts in advancing the Ashram Project.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning itself to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.commerceresources.com or email info@commerceresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP.

" Ian Graham "

Ian Graham

Chairman of the Board and Director

Tel: 604.484.2700

Email: info@commerceresources.com

Web: http://www.commerceresources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

