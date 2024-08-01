

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Haleon reported that its first half profit before tax increased to 996 million pounds from 960 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 7.9 pence compared to 7.4 pence. Adjusted operating profit increased by 1.7% to 1.29 billion pounds, or 11.0% on an organic basis. Adjusted earnings per share was 9.0 pence compared to 8.5 pence.



First half revenue declined to 5.69 billion pounds from 5.74 billion pounds, prior year. Organic revenue growth was 3.5%, for the period.



For fiscal 2024, the company now expects: organic revenue growth of 4-6%; and organic operating profit growth of high-single digit.



Over the medium term, the company expects: annual organic revenue growth of 4-6%; and organic operating profit growth ahead of organic revenue growth.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.0 pence per ordinary share, up 11% on the interim dividend in 2023.



