Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
[01.08.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.07.24
|IE000V6NHO66
|3,897,618.00
|EUR
|0
|39,066,958.49
|10.0233
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.07.24
|IE000JL9SV51
|364,244.00
|USD
|480,000.0000
|3,902,297.01
|10.7134
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.07.24
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,820,550.00
|SEK
|0
|402,645,121.42
|105.3893
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.07.24
|IE000LSFKN16
|627,000.00
|GBP
|0
|6,264,862.01
|9.992
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.07.24
|IE000LH4DDC2
|66,650.00
|EUR
|0
|697,007.22
|10.4577