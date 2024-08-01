

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries (MRO.L) posted a first half loss before tax of 105 million pounds compared to a loss of 62 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 6.1 pence compared to a loss of 3.0 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 204 million pounds from 134 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 11.9 pence compared to 7.5 pence.



First half revenue increased to 1.74 billion pounds compared to 1.63 billion pounds, prior year.



The Group maintained its guidance for 2024 full year.



The Board has declared an interim dividend for 2024 of 2.0 pence per share, which will be paid on 16 September 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 9 August 2024.



