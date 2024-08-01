8x8 Active Assessor Helps UK Housing Associations Improve Tenant Satisfaction by Identifying Property Faults Faster and Reducing Cost of Repairs

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced the availability of 8x8 Active Assessor, a quick and cost-effective solution that enables landlords to proactively engage tenants, meet legal requirements, and ensure homes are compliant with health and safety standards.

8x8 Active Assessor provides landlords with a proactive approach to identifying and resolving potential property faults and hazards quickly, such as damp, mold, and other issues.With 8x8 Active Assessor, landlords can arrange remote fixes or schedule home visits, if required, potentially reducing the time between reporting, assessing, and concluding repairs from weeks to hours. 8x8 Active Assessor is the latest industry solution tailored to meet the unique customer engagement requirements of landlords and UK housing associations, and follows the launch of 8x8 Remote Fix, which provides contact center agents with the ability to securely elevate real-time tenant interactions to video to visually address and resolve housing issues.

8x8 Active Assessor is a solution that integrates several 8x8 products, leveraging the power of the 8x8 single platform to address the specific needs of UK housing associations. Built on 8x8's AI-powered messaging platform and native video escalation functionality, the solution is designed to gather, store, and sort data to prioritize situations that need immediate action. It can prompt tenants to schedule evaluations online or connect with a contact center agent, either via messaging, voice, or video. Additionally, landlords can bypass traditional labor-intensive and time consuming processes like property visits and repairs to gain up-to-date knowledge about the condition of more homes.

Benefits of 8x8 Active Assessor include:

Enhanced Tenant Engagement through SMS messaging, which has an open rate of up to 98% as compared to other channels.

through SMS messaging, which has an open rate of up to 98% as compared to other channels. Improved Tenant Satisfaction by taking a proactive approach to identifying potential issues and maintaining homes.

by taking a proactive approach to identifying potential issues and maintaining homes. Faster and Smarter evaluation of early warning signals and issues using video technology to reduce costly site visits and prevent conditions from becoming hazardous and expensive to repair.

evaluation of early warning signals and issues using video technology to reduce costly site visits and prevent conditions from becoming hazardous and expensive to repair. Trackable and Traceable information to provide for evidential purposes as per social housing regulation standards.

information to provide for evidential purposes as per social housing regulation standards. Intelligent and Automated data collection and reporting leveraging the self-service conversational AI capabilities of 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant to efficiently obtain and compile relevant information from tenantswithout requiring any agent interaction.

With 8x8 Active Assessor landlords will be aided in meeting their requirements for reporting Tenant Satisfaction Measures under the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023 and also their legal duties under Awaab's Law, where landlords must begin investigating known or reported hazards within 14 calendar days and carry out repairs to a defined schedule.

"8x8 Active Assessor makes it quick and easy to gather essential information to report on the quality of our homes, improve property management, and reduce costs," said Rich Harvey, Director of Digital Transformation at Housing Solutions. "The proactive approach of the solution makes it really attractive in providing a high level of customer service."

"It's a challenging time for the UK Housing Associations trying to navigate property management, data and regulatory requirements, all while ensuring tenants' safety and wellbeing requirements are met," said Russell Tilsed, Vice President of Sales, EMEA at 8x8, Inc. "With 8x8 Active Assessor, we're providing landlords with an easy-to-use solution that enables them to meet many of their obligations in a quick and efficient manner, while also promoting maximum tenant engagement. The quicker a message is received and property visually inspected, via remote video or in person, the quicker it can be acted on, potentially saving landlords up to thousands of pounds and minimizing distress for tenants."

8x8 is currently the platform of choice for more than 50 housing associations across the UK, some of which are included in the G15 group of London's largest housing associations. Following the launch of 8x8 Remote Fix, 8x8 Active Assessor is the latest communications business solution to be created for the social housing sector, reflecting the requirements of the associations and landlords across the UK.

For more information about 8x8 Active Assessor, visit the 8x8 Active Assessor homepage or contact 8x8.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS (Experience Communications as a Service), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS, Experience Communications as a Service, Experience Communications Platform are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

