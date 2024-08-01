VERSACE HOME DRESSES RGZ DEVELOPERS LUXULY VILLAS WITH HAUTE COUTURE

MARBELLA, Spain, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian luxury House, Versace, has signed a collaboration agreement with RGZ Developers to design eight ultra exclusive villas in the Nueva Andalucía area of Marbella with interior design by Versace Home, the home and lifestyle design brand of Versace.

The eight villas will enjoy an exclusive and unique design from Versace, impossible to find 2 of-a-kind in the World. The villas will have a market value of over 10 million euros each and be positioned within the private and tranquil hills of Nueva Andalucía, ensuring stunning panoramic views from all floors. The plot of each villa is approximately 2000 sqm and features luxurious amenities including extensive private gardens with designed landscaping, personal wellness centres, multiple swimming pools per property, one of them heated and connected to one of the exterior, and gated community with 24/7 state-of-the-art security controlled by artificial intelligence. The villas will also enjoy a 5-star service for the owners. Interior decoration will be designed by Versace Home, including all flooring, kitchens, and bathrooms. It is the first time Versace Home has participated in a project of this kind in mainland Europe.

About Versace Home

Versace Home extends Versace's fashion design vision to a way of living. The same energy, refinement, and signature modernity of Versace fashion collections are reflected through a complete home and lifestyle design collection that includes furniture, textiles, porcelain, glassware, interior décor, and more. True icons of Versace such as the Medusa, Greca, and Barocco, are as immediately recognizable and powerful across the back of an armchair, incorporated into the handle of gilded tableware, or covering sumptuous bedding, as they are in the House's clothing collections.

As with all Versace creative output, collaboration with fellow artisans and experts in their dedicated craft is at the heart of Versace Home, exemplified by the Versace meets Rosenthal collection which celebrated 30 years of collaboration with the German fine porcelain artisans in 2023.

The first Versace homeware pieces were launched in 1992, making it one of the first collections of furniture and homeware to be created under the name of a luxury fashion House.

About the Developers: RGZ Developers and Kalgoum Group

RGZ Developers specialises in the development and construction of luxury properties on the Costa del Sol and is backed by a track record and projects that share high-end designs and qualities, prime locations, sustainable designs and customisable options. It is owned by Juan Manuel Reyes and José Luis Suarez of Grupo COPASA, which operates in 15 countries with an annual building portfolio of €2,000 million. The company has developed projects on the Costa del Sol in recent years, worth close to €900 million of homes ranging from €1m to €12m per unit, nowadays is currently launching two 5-star hotel projects.

Kalgoum Group is a Swedish family driven company, founded by Monir Kalgoum and dedicated specially to property development and investment for over a decade.

