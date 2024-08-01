Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

Announcement of voting rights in conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R.

The issued share capital of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited ('the Company') comprises 196,429,323ordinary shares of no par value, each with voting rights.

Accordingly, the above figure of 196,429,323 represents the Company's total voting rights, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

1 August 2024