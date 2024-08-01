Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will take effect as per 2 August 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 142,903,508 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------- Increase: 15,204 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 142,918,712 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------- Price: · USD 19.27 - 10,000 shares · USD 23.13 - 5,000 shares · USD 0 - 204 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 -------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66