

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY) reported that its second quarter net profit attributable to shareholders declined to 742 million euros from last year's 917 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.93 euros compared to 1.11 euros in the previous year.



Revenues were 13.33 billion euros in the second quarter of 2024 and was 4% below that of the same period in the prior year. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, the decline was 2%. This development was mainly due to lower unit sales in the Industrial Business. Improved net pricing and positive effects from the sales mix had an offsetting effect.



In the second-quarter, the company sold 112,195 vehicles worldwide down from 131,888 vehicles in the prior year.



Recently, Daimler Truck cut its outlook for fiscal year 2024.



The company lowered its annual revenue guidance to 53 billion euros - 55 billion euros from the prior estimation of 55 billion euros - 57 billion euros.



The company now expects annual unit sales to be 460 thousand units to 480 thousand units compared to the prior outlook of 490 thousand units to 510 thousand units.



The company projects that annual EBIT will be significantly below the prior year's level, whereas it was previously expected to be on par with that level.



Annual adjusted EBIT is expected to be slightly below the prior year's level, compared to the previous expectation of being on par with that level.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX