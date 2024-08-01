Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.525 (fifty two and one-half cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 4, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2024.

The Company has a leading track record of dividend increases, with 2024 being the 24th consecutive year of dividend increases with a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 21% over that time. This demonstrates the confidence that the Board of Directors has in the sustainability of our business model, our strong balance sheet and the strength of our diverse, long life low decline reserves and asset base.

Canadian Natural is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

