

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate rose slightly in June, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate posted 6.5 percent in June, up from 6.4 percent in May. The rate was unchanged from June 2023.



Economists had forecast the jobless rate to stay stable at 6.4 percent.



The number of people out of work increased by 41,000 from May and by 81,000 from the previous year.



Meanwhile, the youth unemployment rate dropped slightly to 14.1 percent from 14.2 percent.



The jobless rate in the EU27 remained unchanged at 6.0 percent in June, data showed.



