AerCap Holdings N.V. Reports Strong Financial Results for Second Quarter 2024

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $448 million, or $2.28 per share.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $592 million, or $3.01 per share.

Raising full year adjusted earnings per share guidance from approximately $9.20 to approximately $10.25, not including any gains on sale in the second half of 2024.

"In an industry environment that has remained positive, AerCap continued to produce strong results in the second quarter. We were pleased to receive credit rating upgrades from Moody's and S&P reflecting the company's best-in-class performance. We continue to actively deploy capital for growth opportunities and to return capital through share repurchases and dividends to our shareholders. As a result of our outperformance during the first half of the year and our positive outlook going forward, we have raised our earnings guidance for the full year," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap.

Highlights:

Return on equity of 11% and adjusted return on equity of 14% for the second quarter of 2024.

Entered into an agreement with Airbus in July 2024 to purchase 36 A320neo Family aircraft, to be leased to Spirit Airlines upon delivery in 2027 and 2028.

Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.4 to 1 as of June 30, 2024.

Initiated quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

Ratings upgraded to Baa1 by Moody's and BBB+ by S&P; outlook revised to positive by Fitch.

Unlevered gain on sale margin of 20% for assets sold in the second quarter of 2024, or 1.7x book value on an equity basis.

Cash flow from operating activities of $1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2024.

Book value per share of $89.47 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of approximately 25% from June 30, 2023.

Returned $345 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 3.9 million shares during the second quarter of 2024, at an average price of $88.66 per share.

Increased full year 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance from approximately $9.20 to approximately $10.25, which does not include any gains on sale in the second half of 2024.

Revenue and Net Spread





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2024

2023

% increase/

(decrease)

2024

2023

% increase/

(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions) Lease revenue:























Basic lease rents

$1,568

$1,561

0 %

$3,153

$3,098

2 % Maintenance rents and other receipts

180

156

15 %

359

343

5 % Total lease revenue

1,748

1,717

2 %

3,512

3,441

2 % Net gain on sale of assets

129

166

(22 %)

289

265

9 % Other income

81

41

98 %

175

83

111 % Total Revenues and other income

$1,958

$1,924

2 %

$3,976

$3,789

5 %



























Basic lease rents were $1,568 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $1,561 million for the same period in 2023. Basic lease rents for the second quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $32 million of lease premium amortization.

Maintenance rents and other receipts were $180 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $156 million for the same period in 2023. Maintenance rents for the second quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $99 million as a result of maintenance rights and lease premium assets that were amortized to revenue.

Net gain on sale of assets for the second quarter of 2024 was $129 million, relating to 31 assets sold for $793 million, compared with $166 million for the same period in 2023, relating to 52 assets sold for $818 million. The decrease was primarily due to the volume and composition of asset sales.

Other income for the second quarter of 2024 was $81 million, compared with $41 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher interest income.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

% increase/ (decrease)

2024

2023

% increase/ (decrease)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)























Basic lease rents $1,568

$1,561

0 %

$3,153

$3,098

2 % Adjusted for:





















Amortization of lease premium/deficiency 32

41

(20 %)

66

84

(21 %) Basic lease rents excluding amortization of lease premium/ deficiency $1,600

$1,603

0 %

$3,219

$3,182

1 %























Interest expense 478

427

12 %

970

864

12 % Adjusted for:





















Mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives (5)

3

NA

(8)

(11)

(27 %) Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives 474

430

10 %

962

853

13 % Adjusted net interest margin (*) $1,126

$1,172

(4 %)

$2,257

$2,329

(3 %) Depreciation and amortization (636)

(616)

3 %

(1,270)

(1,226)

4 % Adjusted net interest margin, less depreciation and amortization $490

$557

(12 %)

$987

$1,103

(11 %)























Average lease assets (*) $60,237

$59,656

1 %

$60,347

$59,432

2 %























Annualized net spread (*) 7.5 %

7.9 %





7.5 %

7.8 %



Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization (*) 3.3 %

3.7 %





3.3 %

3.7 %



























(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures and metrics

Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives was $474 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $430 million for the same period in 2023. AerCap's average cost of debt was 3.8% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.4% for the same period in 2023, excluding debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

% increase/

(decrease)

2024

2023

% increase/

(decrease)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)























Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses) $93

$98

(5 %)

$187

$182

3 % Share-based compensation expenses 32

22

48 %

58

49

18 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $125

$120

5 %

$245

$230

7 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $125 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $120 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher share-based compensation expenses, which included some upfront recognition of expenses.

Other Expenses

Asset impairment charges were $28 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $2 million recorded for the same period in 2023. Asset impairment charges recorded in the second quarter of 2024 primarily related to the return of older aircraft and were offset by related maintenance revenue. Leasing expenses were $173 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $229 million for the same period in 2023. Leasing expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $37 million of maintenance rights amortization.

Effective Tax Rate

AerCap's effective tax rate was 15.5% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to an effective tax rate of 14.1% for the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions as well as the amount of permanent tax differences relative to pre-tax income or loss, and certain other discrete items.

Book Value Per Share





June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023



(U.S. Dollars in millions,

except share and per share data)









Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

$17,016

$16,312









Ordinary shares outstanding

195,159,322

232,505,493 Unvested restricted stock

(4,975,247)

(4,233,182) Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)

190,184,075

228,272,311









Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)

$89.47

$71.46









Dividend paid per ordinary share

$0.25

-

Financial Position





June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

% increase/ (decrease) over December 31, 2023



(U.S. Dollars in millions)













Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$1,612

$1,825

(12 %) Total assets

71,107

71,275

0 % Debt

45,697

46,484

(2 %) Total liabilities

54,090

54,686

(1 %) Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

17,016

16,589

3 %















Flight Equipment

As of June 30, 2024, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 3,492 aircraft, engines and helicopters that were owned, on order or managed. The average age of the company's owned aircraft fleet as of June 30, 2024 was 7.4 years (4.7 years for new technology aircraft, 14.5 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.4 years.

Dividend

In July 2024, AerCap's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, with a payment date of September 5, 2024, to shareholders of record of AerCap ordinary shares as of the close of business on August 14, 2024.

Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release

The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures and metrics used in this press release. We believe these measures and metrics may further assist investors in their understanding of our performance. These measures and metrics should not be viewed in isolation and should only be used in conjunction with and as a supplement to our U.S. GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures and metrics are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those in our industry, and so this additional information may not be comparable with similarly-titled measures and metrics and disclosures by other companies.

Adjusted net income / earnings per share, adjusted return on equity and adjusted earnings per share guidance

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income excluding the after-tax impact of the amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting and net recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average of our ordinary shares outstanding. Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by average shareholders' equity. Given the relative significance of these items during 2024, we have chosen to present this measure in order to assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to our earnings.





Three months ended June 30, 2024

Six months ended June 30, 2024



Net income

Earnings per share

Net income

Earnings per share



(U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data)

















Net income / earnings per share

$448

$2.28

$1,052

$5.30

















Adjusted for:















Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting (*)

169

0.86

255

1.28 Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict

-

-

(23)

(0.11) Income tax effect of above adjustments

(25)

(0.13)

(35)

(0.18)

















Adjusted net income / earnings per share

$592

$3.01

$1,250

$6.29

















Average AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity





$16,986





$16,854

















Return on equity





11 %





12 %

















Adjusted return on equity





14 %





15 %

















(*) Includes $32 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $99 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $37 million adjustment to leasing expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $66 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $135 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $54 million adjustment to leasing expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024

Adjusted earnings per share guidance for full year 2024 is calculated as projected net income excluding the after-tax impact of the amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting and net recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict, divided by the weighted average of our projected ordinary shares outstanding.





Projected FY 2024

Net income / Earnings

per Share



(U.S. Dollars in billions,

except per share data) Net income

$1.6 Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting

0.5 Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict

(0.0) Income tax effect of above adjustments

(0.1) Adjusted net income

$2.0 Adjusted earnings per share

$10.25

Adjusted debt/equity ratio

This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.

Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.





June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023



(U.S. Dollars in millions,

except debt/equity ratio)













Debt

$45,697

$46,484













Adjusted for:









Cash and cash equivalents

(1,436)

(1,627)

50% credit for long-term subordinated debt

(1,125)

(1,125)

Adjusted debt

$43,136

$43,732

























Equity

$17,016

$16,589













Adjusted for:









50% credit for long-term subordinated debt

1,125

1,125

Adjusted equity

$18,141

$17,714













Adjusted debt/equity ratio

2.4 to 1

2.5 to 1



Adjusted net interest margin, annualized net spread, annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization and average cost of debt

Adjusted net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents, excluding the impact of the amortization of lease premium/deficiency recognized under purchase accounting, and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives. Annualized net spread is adjusted net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is adjusted net interest margin less depreciation and amortization, expressed as a percentage of average lease assets.

Average cost of debt is calculated as interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts, divided by average debt balance.





Three Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

(U.S. Dollars in millions)









Interest expense

$478

$427









Adjusted for:







Mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives

(5)

3 Debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts

(33)

(38) Interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts

$440

$393









Average debt balance

$45,972

$46,553









Average cost of debt

3.8 %

3.4 %











Lease assets

Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance leases and maintenance rights assets.

Aviation assets

Aviation assets include aircraft, engines and helicopters.

AerCap Holdings N.V.











Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets











(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data)





























June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

















Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$1,436,032

$1,627,181



Restricted cash

176,203

198,285



Trade receivables

49,512

73,667



Flight equipment held for operating leases, net

57,515,152

57,091,166



Investment in finance leases, net

1,276,639

1,254,451



Flight equipment held for sale

104,891

296,696



Prepayments on flight equipment

3,799,172

3,576,187



Maintenance rights and lease premium, net

2,411,180

2,729,962



Other intangibles, net

150,728

163,167



Deferred tax assets

273,298

275,756



Associated companies

1,039,709

971,517



Other assets

2,874,145

3,016,524



Total Assets

$71,106,661

$71,274,559































Liabilities and Equity











Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$1,722,501

$1,793,058



Accrued maintenance liability

2,979,269

2,863,730



Lessee deposit liability

1,007,927

1,018,702



Debt

45,697,189

46,483,903



Deferred tax liabilities

2,683,354

2,526,120



Total Liabilities

54,090,240

54,685,513

















Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 450,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and











December 31, 2023; 204,543,739 and 215,543,739 ordinary shares issued and 195,159,322 and 202,493,168











ordinary shares outstanding (including 4,975,247 and 4,561,249 shares of unvested restricted stock) as of











June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

2,558

2,676



Additional paid-in capital

5,780,955

6,594,556



Treasury shares, at cost (9,384,417 and 13,050,571 ordinary shares as of June 30, 2024 and











December 31, 2023, respectively)

(644,954)

(819,305)



Accumulated other comprehensive income

75,406

8,304



Accumulated retained earnings

11,802,243

10,802,599



Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

17,016,208

16,588,830



Non-controlling interest

213

216



Total Equity

17,016,421

16,589,046

















Total Liabilities and Equity

$71,106,661

$71,274,559







































AerCap Holdings N.V.

















Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements

















(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)







































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023























Revenues and other income

















Lease revenue:

















Basic lease rents $1,567,526

$1,561,368

$3,153,157

$3,098,031



Maintenance rents and other receipts 180,036

156,014

359,496

343,156



Total lease revenue 1,747,562

1,717,382

3,512,653

3,441,187



Net gain on sale of assets 129,459

165,909

289,039

265,449



Other income 81,124

41,090

174,541

83,467



Total Revenues and other income 1,958,145

1,924,381

3,976,233

3,790,103























Expenses

















Depreciation and amortization 636,419

615,604

1,269,897

1,226,121



Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict -

(13,964)

(22,749)

(28,072)



Asset impairment 27,686

2,098

30,356

36,433



Interest expense 478,282

427,376

969,797

863,598



Loss on debt extinguishment 7,008

790

7,020

3,851



Leasing expenses 172,791

229,238

321,405

455,247



Selling, general and administrative expenses 125,333

119,737

244,625

230,341



Total Expenses 1,447,519

1,380,879

2,820,351

2,787,519























(Loss) gain on investments at fair value (18,207)

(5,259)

(4,684)

3,986























Income before income taxes and income of investments

















accounted for under the equity method 492,419

538,243

1,151,198

1,006,570























Income tax expense (76,346)

(75,747)

(170,455)

(141,341)



Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 32,094

34,374

71,634

66,918























Net income $448,167

$496,870

$1,052,377

$932,147























Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1)

(3,976)

3

(7,148)























Net income attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V. $448,166

$492,894

$1,052,380

$924,999























Basic earnings per share $2.33

$2.13

$5.42

$3.93



Diluted earnings per share $2.28

$2.12

$5.30

$3.90























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 192,515,755

231,318,582

194,144,800

235,321,261



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 196,881,272

232,866,512

198,514,778

237,204,222







































AerCap Holdings N.V.











Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(U.S. Dollars in thousands)





























Six months ended June 30,







2024

2023

















Net income

$1,052,377

$932,147



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

1,269,897

1,226,121



Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict

(22,749)

(15,072)



Asset impairment

30,356

36,433



Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and lease premium

116,181

130,723



Maintenance rights write-off

184,118

214,821



Maintenance liability release to income

(112,413)

(145,006)



Net gain on sale of assets

(289,039)

(265,449)



Deferred tax expense

148,777

145,085



Share-based compensation

57,668

48,669



Collections of finance leases

203,113

233,812



Loss (gain) on investments at fair value

4,684

(3,986)



Loss on debt extinguishment

7,020

3,851



Other

(4,719)

(16,089)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Trade receivables

24,305

65,486



Other assets

165,557

(56,712)



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(50,620)

21,762



Net cash provided by operating activities

2,784,513

2,556,596

















Purchase of flight equipment

(2,177,406)

(2,290,042)



Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets

1,527,481

944,798



Prepayments on flight equipment

(1,077,429)

(789,408)



Net proceeds from (issuances of) loans receivable

34,136

(95,880)



Other

803

(20,756)



Net cash used in investing activities

(1,692,415)

(2,251,288)

















Issuance of debt

2,796,670

2,327,579



Repayment of debt

(3,579,662)

(2,590,220)



Debt issuance and extinguishment costs paid, net of debt premium received

(37,165)

(35,627)



Maintenance payments received

442,130

378,292



Maintenance payments returned

(178,364)

(109,522)



Security deposits received

122,433

193,524



Security deposits returned

(105,500)

(114,150)



Dividend paid to non-controlling interest holders

-

(6,055)



Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation

(722,974)

(790,013)



Dividends paid on ordinary shares

(41,806)

-



Net cash used in financing activities

(1,304,238)

(746,192)

















Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(212,140)

(440,884)



Effect of exchange rate changes

(1,091)

1,101



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,825,466

1,756,770



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$1,612,235

$1,316,987

















