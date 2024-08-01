AerCap Holdings N.V. Reports Strong Financial Results for Second Quarter 2024

- Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $448 million, or $2.28 per share.
- Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $592 million, or $3.01 per share.
- Raising full year adjusted earnings per share guidance from approximately $9.20 to approximately $10.25, not including any gains on sale in the second half of 2024.
DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER), the industry leader across all areas of aviation leasing, today reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2024.
"In an industry environment that has remained positive, AerCap continued to produce strong results in the second quarter. We were pleased to receive credit rating upgrades from Moody's and S&P reflecting the company's best-in-class performance. We continue to actively deploy capital for growth opportunities and to return capital through share repurchases and dividends to our shareholders. As a result of our outperformance during the first half of the year and our positive outlook going forward, we have raised our earnings guidance for the full year," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap.
Highlights:
- Return on equity of 11% and adjusted return on equity of 14% for the second quarter of 2024.
- Entered into an agreement with Airbus in July 2024 to purchase 36 A320neo Family aircraft, to be leased to Spirit Airlines upon delivery in 2027 and 2028.
- Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.4 to 1 as of June 30, 2024.
- Initiated quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.
- Ratings upgraded to Baa1 by Moody's and BBB+ by S&P; outlook revised to positive by Fitch.
- Unlevered gain on sale margin of 20% for assets sold in the second quarter of 2024, or 1.7x book value on an equity basis.
- Cash flow from operating activities of $1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2024.
- Book value per share of $89.47 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of approximately 25% from June 30, 2023.
- Returned $345 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 3.9 million shares during the second quarter of 2024, at an average price of $88.66 per share.
- Increased full year 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance from approximately $9.20 to approximately $10.25, which does not include any gains on sale in the second half of 2024.
Revenue and Net Spread
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
% increase/
2024
2023
% increase/
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Lease revenue:
Basic lease rents
$1,568
$1,561
0 %
$3,153
$3,098
2 %
Maintenance rents and other receipts
180
156
15 %
359
343
5 %
Total lease revenue
1,748
1,717
2 %
3,512
3,441
2 %
Net gain on sale of assets
129
166
(22 %)
289
265
9 %
Other income
81
41
98 %
175
83
111 %
Total Revenues and other income
$1,958
$1,924
2 %
$3,976
$3,789
5 %
Basic lease rents were $1,568 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $1,561 million for the same period in 2023. Basic lease rents for the second quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $32 million of lease premium amortization.
Maintenance rents and other receipts were $180 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $156 million for the same period in 2023. Maintenance rents for the second quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $99 million as a result of maintenance rights and lease premium assets that were amortized to revenue.
Net gain on sale of assets for the second quarter of 2024 was $129 million, relating to 31 assets sold for $793 million, compared with $166 million for the same period in 2023, relating to 52 assets sold for $818 million. The decrease was primarily due to the volume and composition of asset sales.
Other income for the second quarter of 2024 was $81 million, compared with $41 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher interest income.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
% increase/ (decrease)
2024
2023
% increase/ (decrease)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Basic lease rents
$1,568
$1,561
0 %
$3,153
$3,098
2 %
Adjusted for:
Amortization of lease premium/deficiency
32
41
(20 %)
66
84
(21 %)
Basic lease rents excluding amortization of lease premium/
deficiency
$1,600
$1,603
0 %
$3,219
$3,182
1 %
Interest expense
478
427
12 %
970
864
12 %
Adjusted for:
Mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives
(5)
3
NA
(8)
(11)
(27 %)
Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives
474
430
10 %
962
853
13 %
Adjusted net interest margin (*)
$1,126
$1,172
(4 %)
$2,257
$2,329
(3 %)
Depreciation and amortization
(636)
(616)
3 %
(1,270)
(1,226)
4 %
Adjusted net interest margin, less depreciation and amortization
$490
$557
(12 %)
$987
$1,103
(11 %)
Average lease assets (*)
$60,237
$59,656
1 %
$60,347
$59,432
2 %
Annualized net spread (*)
7.5 %
7.9 %
7.5 %
7.8 %
Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization (*)
3.3 %
3.7 %
3.3 %
3.7 %
(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures and metrics
Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives was $474 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $430 million for the same period in 2023. AerCap's average cost of debt was 3.8% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.4% for the same period in 2023, excluding debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
% increase/
2024
2023
% increase/
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based
compensation expenses)
$93
$98
(5 %)
$187
$182
3 %
Share-based compensation expenses
32
22
48 %
58
49
18 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$125
$120
5 %
$245
$230
7 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $125 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $120 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher share-based compensation expenses, which included some upfront recognition of expenses.
Other Expenses
Asset impairment charges were $28 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $2 million recorded for the same period in 2023. Asset impairment charges recorded in the second quarter of 2024 primarily related to the return of older aircraft and were offset by related maintenance revenue. Leasing expenses were $173 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $229 million for the same period in 2023. Leasing expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $37 million of maintenance rights amortization.
Effective Tax Rate
AerCap's effective tax rate was 15.5% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to an effective tax rate of 14.1% for the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions as well as the amount of permanent tax differences relative to pre-tax income or loss, and certain other discrete items.
Book Value Per Share
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in millions,
Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
$17,016
$16,312
Ordinary shares outstanding
195,159,322
232,505,493
Unvested restricted stock
(4,975,247)
(4,233,182)
Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)
190,184,075
228,272,311
Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)
$89.47
$71.46
Dividend paid per ordinary share
$0.25
-
Financial Position
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
% increase/
(decrease) over
December 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$1,612
$1,825
(12 %)
Total assets
71,107
71,275
0 %
Debt
45,697
46,484
(2 %)
Total liabilities
54,090
54,686
(1 %)
Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
17,016
16,589
3 %
Flight Equipment
As of June 30, 2024, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 3,492 aircraft, engines and helicopters that were owned, on order or managed. The average age of the company's owned aircraft fleet as of June 30, 2024 was 7.4 years (4.7 years for new technology aircraft, 14.5 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.4 years.
Dividend
In July 2024, AerCap's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, with a payment date of September 5, 2024, to shareholders of record of AerCap ordinary shares as of the close of business on August 14, 2024.
Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release
The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures and metrics used in this press release. We believe these measures and metrics may further assist investors in their understanding of our performance. These measures and metrics should not be viewed in isolation and should only be used in conjunction with and as a supplement to our U.S. GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures and metrics are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those in our industry, and so this additional information may not be comparable with similarly-titled measures and metrics and disclosures by other companies.
Adjusted net income / earnings per share, adjusted return on equity and adjusted earnings per share guidance
Adjusted net income is calculated as net income excluding the after-tax impact of the amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting and net recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average of our ordinary shares outstanding. Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by average shareholders' equity. Given the relative significance of these items during 2024, we have chosen to present this measure in order to assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to our earnings.
Three months ended June 30, 2024
Six months ended June 30, 2024
Net income
Earnings
per share
Net income
Earnings
per share
(U.S. Dollars in millions,
except per share data)
Net income / earnings per share
$448
$2.28
$1,052
$5.30
Adjusted for:
Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium
assets recognized under purchase accounting (*)
169
0.86
255
1.28
Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict
-
-
(23)
(0.11)
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(25)
(0.13)
(35)
(0.18)
Adjusted net income / earnings per share
$592
$3.01
$1,250
$6.29
Average AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
$16,986
$16,854
Return on equity
11 %
12 %
Adjusted return on equity
14 %
15 %
(*) Includes $32 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $99 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $37 million adjustment to leasing expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $66 million adjustment to basic lease rents, $135 million adjustment to maintenance revenues and $54 million adjustment to leasing expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024
Adjusted earnings per share guidance for full year 2024 is calculated as projected net income excluding the after-tax impact of the amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting and net recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict, divided by the weighted average of our projected ordinary shares outstanding.
Projected FY 2024
(U.S. Dollars in billions,
Net income
$1.6
Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting
0.5
Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict
(0.0)
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(0.1)
Adjusted net income
$2.0
Adjusted earnings per share
$10.25
Adjusted debt/equity ratio
This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.
- Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.
- Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.
Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in millions,
Debt
$45,697
$46,484
Adjusted for:
Cash and cash equivalents
(1,436)
(1,627)
50% credit for long-term subordinated debt
(1,125)
(1,125)
Adjusted debt
$43,136
$43,732
Equity
$17,016
$16,589
Adjusted for:
50% credit for long-term subordinated debt
1,125
1,125
Adjusted equity
$18,141
$17,714
Adjusted debt/equity ratio
2.4 to 1
2.5 to 1
Adjusted net interest margin, annualized net spread, annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization and average cost of debt
Adjusted net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents, excluding the impact of the amortization of lease premium/deficiency recognized under purchase accounting, and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate derivatives. Annualized net spread is adjusted net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is adjusted net interest margin less depreciation and amortization, expressed as a percentage of average lease assets.
Average cost of debt is calculated as interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts, divided by average debt balance.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Interest expense
$478
$427
Adjusted for:
Mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives
(5)
3
Debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts
(33)
(38)
Interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate derivatives, debt issuance
costs, upfront fees and other impacts
$440
$393
Average debt balance
$45,972
$46,553
Average cost of debt
3.8 %
3.4 %
Lease assets
Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance leases and maintenance rights assets.
Aviation assets
Aviation assets include aircraft, engines and helicopters.
About AerCap
AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the availability of capital to us and to our customers and changes in interest rates; the ability of our lessees and potential lessees to make lease payments to us; our ability to successfully negotiate flight equipment (which includes aircraft, engines and helicopters) purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to repossess flight equipment under defaulted leases, and to control costs and expenses; changes in the overall demand for commercial aviation leasing and aviation asset management services; the continued impacts of the Ukraine Conflict, including the resulting sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries, on our business and results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the effects of terrorist attacks on the aviation industry and on our operations; the economic condition of the global airline and cargo industry and economic and political conditions; the impact of current hostilities in the Middle East, or any escalation thereof, on the aviation industry or our business; development of increased government regulation, including travel restrictions, sanctions, regulation of trade and the imposition of import and export controls, tariffs and other trade barriers; a downgrade in any of our credit ratings; competitive pressures within the industry; regulatory changes affecting commercial flight equipment operators, flight equipment maintenance, engine standards, accounting standards and taxes; and disruptions and security breaches affecting our information systems or the information systems of our third-party providers.
As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in AerCap's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
AerCap Holdings N.V.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$1,436,032
$1,627,181
Restricted cash
176,203
198,285
Trade receivables
49,512
73,667
Flight equipment held for operating leases, net
57,515,152
57,091,166
Investment in finance leases, net
1,276,639
1,254,451
Flight equipment held for sale
104,891
296,696
Prepayments on flight equipment
3,799,172
3,576,187
Maintenance rights and lease premium, net
2,411,180
2,729,962
Other intangibles, net
150,728
163,167
Deferred tax assets
273,298
275,756
Associated companies
1,039,709
971,517
Other assets
2,874,145
3,016,524
Total Assets
$71,106,661
$71,274,559
Liabilities and Equity
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$1,722,501
$1,793,058
Accrued maintenance liability
2,979,269
2,863,730
Lessee deposit liability
1,007,927
1,018,702
Debt
45,697,189
46,483,903
Deferred tax liabilities
2,683,354
2,526,120
Total Liabilities
54,090,240
54,685,513
Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 450,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and
December 31, 2023; 204,543,739 and 215,543,739 ordinary shares issued and 195,159,322 and 202,493,168
ordinary shares outstanding (including 4,975,247 and 4,561,249 shares of unvested restricted stock) as of
June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
2,558
2,676
Additional paid-in capital
5,780,955
6,594,556
Treasury shares, at cost (9,384,417 and 13,050,571 ordinary shares as of June 30, 2024 and
December 31, 2023, respectively)
(644,954)
(819,305)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
75,406
8,304
Accumulated retained earnings
11,802,243
10,802,599
Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
17,016,208
16,588,830
Non-controlling interest
213
216
Total Equity
17,016,421
16,589,046
Total Liabilities and Equity
$71,106,661
$71,274,559
AerCap Holdings N.V.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues and other income
Lease revenue:
Basic lease rents
$1,567,526
$1,561,368
$3,153,157
$3,098,031
Maintenance rents and other receipts
180,036
156,014
359,496
343,156
Total lease revenue
1,747,562
1,717,382
3,512,653
3,441,187
Net gain on sale of assets
129,459
165,909
289,039
265,449
Other income
81,124
41,090
174,541
83,467
Total Revenues and other income
1,958,145
1,924,381
3,976,233
3,790,103
Expenses
Depreciation and amortization
636,419
615,604
1,269,897
1,226,121
Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict
-
(13,964)
(22,749)
(28,072)
Asset impairment
27,686
2,098
30,356
36,433
Interest expense
478,282
427,376
969,797
863,598
Loss on debt extinguishment
7,008
790
7,020
3,851
Leasing expenses
172,791
229,238
321,405
455,247
Selling, general and administrative expenses
125,333
119,737
244,625
230,341
Total Expenses
1,447,519
1,380,879
2,820,351
2,787,519
(Loss) gain on investments at fair value
(18,207)
(5,259)
(4,684)
3,986
Income before income taxes and income of investments
accounted for under the equity method
492,419
538,243
1,151,198
1,006,570
Income tax expense
(76,346)
(75,747)
(170,455)
(141,341)
Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under
the equity method
32,094
34,374
71,634
66,918
Net income
$448,167
$496,870
$1,052,377
$932,147
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(1)
(3,976)
3
(7,148)
Net income attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V.
$448,166
$492,894
$1,052,380
$924,999
Basic earnings per share
$2.33
$2.13
$5.42
$3.93
Diluted earnings per share
$2.28
$2.12
$5.30
$3.90
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
192,515,755
231,318,582
194,144,800
235,321,261
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
196,881,272
232,866,512
198,514,778
237,204,222
AerCap Holdings N.V.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
Net income
$1,052,377
$932,147
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,269,897
1,226,121
Net recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict
(22,749)
(15,072)
Asset impairment
30,356
36,433
Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and lease premium
116,181
130,723
Maintenance rights write-off
184,118
214,821
Maintenance liability release to income
(112,413)
(145,006)
Net gain on sale of assets
(289,039)
(265,449)
Deferred tax expense
148,777
145,085
Share-based compensation
57,668
48,669
Collections of finance leases
203,113
233,812
Loss (gain) on investments at fair value
4,684
(3,986)
Loss on debt extinguishment
7,020
3,851
Other
(4,719)
(16,089)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
24,305
65,486
Other assets
165,557
(56,712)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(50,620)
21,762
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,784,513
2,556,596
Purchase of flight equipment
(2,177,406)
(2,290,042)
Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets
1,527,481
944,798
Prepayments on flight equipment
(1,077,429)
(789,408)
Net proceeds from (issuances of) loans receivable
34,136
(95,880)
Other
803
(20,756)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,692,415)
(2,251,288)
Issuance of debt
2,796,670
2,327,579
Repayment of debt
(3,579,662)
(2,590,220)
Debt issuance and extinguishment costs paid, net of debt premium received
(37,165)
(35,627)
Maintenance payments received
442,130
378,292
Maintenance payments returned
(178,364)
(109,522)
Security deposits received
122,433
193,524
Security deposits returned
(105,500)
(114,150)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest holders
-
(6,055)
Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation
(722,974)
(790,013)
Dividends paid on ordinary shares
(41,806)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,304,238)
(746,192)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(212,140)
(440,884)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(1,091)
1,101
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,825,466
1,756,770
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$1,612,235
$1,316,987
SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.