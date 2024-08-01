SUN

SUN.io Launches SUN DAO to Enhance Decentralized Governance and Drive Ecosystem Innovation



01-Aug-2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY SUN Singapore | July 31, 2024 10:29 PM Eastern Daylight Time Singapore,July 30, 2024, 12:00 PM - SUN.io, a leading DeFi platform built on the TRON blockchain, is thrilled to announce the launch of SUN DAO. This strategic initiative aims to enhance SUN.io's decentralized governance and community autonomy. By expanding the real-world use cases of the SUN token, SUN DAO will support the development and long-term governance of the SUN.io protocol. At its core, SUN DAO relies on its protocol functions and the SUN token for security. These functions, which include community engagement, incentive measures, self-regulation, and policy management, are governed through on-chain proposals. The SUN token will be integral to this governance process, integrating and digitizing various forms of capital, such as monetary and human resources, and encouraging active participation from community members in governance and proposals. With the introduction of SUN DAO, SUN.io will transition to a fully decentralized governance model, empowering community members to participate actively in the platform's voting and decision-making processes. Industry experts believe that SUN DAO will redefine decentralized governance, setting new benchmarks in the DeFi ecosystem for transparency, fairness, and innovation. Explore New Horizons in Decentralized Governance with SUN DAO SUN DAO leverages innovative incentive mechanisms and a tiered governance structure to establish a future-proof governance model, ensuring the long-term success of the SUN.io protocol. This approach is designed to drive continuous growth and improvement, maintaining the platform's relevance and effectiveness for decades to come. Under the current system, SUN holders can collectively manage the protocol and vote on proposals by converting their tokens into veSUN. Community members with a specified amount of veSUN holdings can submit proposals. For a proposal to be executed, it must receive a minimum number of yes votes and have more yes votes than no votes. This mechanism ensures efficient governance without third-party intervention, allowing the protocol to operate, manage, and develop autonomously according to predefined rules, thereby maximizing efficiency. The SUN token plays a crucial role in this process, digitizing and tokenizing all organizational elements, integrating both monetary and human capital, and significantly enhancing overall efficiency. According to the SUN.io team, the SUN token economy is designed to foster the healthy development and growth of the SUN.io ecosystem in the long term, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders under a robust protocol. SUN.io has introduced economic incentives based on the trust established by SUN DAO, including mutual trust among SUN token holders, the market, liquidity providers, and integrators. These liquidity-based governance approaches aim to sustain active participation in the voting process and expand the pools as the ecosystem grows and attracts more participants. Fostering Innovation on SUN.io to Unlock Diverse veSUN Use Cases The official launch of SUN DAO will significantly expand the use cases of its vote escrow mechanism, veSUN, encouraging greater participation from community users and driving further innovation and development across the SUN.io ecosystem. Users can lock up SUN tokens to receive veSUN, the voting certificate that grants them a voice in platform governance. Those holding a certain amount of veSUN can submit governance proposals to support new markets, add functionalities to the protocol, and more. Other veSUN holders can vote on the proposals while enjoying benefits such as liquidity mining boosts, votes to determine the weights of liquidity pools and 50% of transaction fees in stablecoin pools. Industry experts believe that adopting autonomous governance will revitalize the SUN.io ecosystem. By decentralizing community governance, users gain greater flexibility in resource allocation and can contribute valuable insights for development and improvement. This approach unites community efforts to drive product iteration and fosters a stronger sense of belonging and responsibility among members. By introducing a decentralized, multi-tiered governance framework powered by an incentivized system, SUN DAO motivates community members to propose innovative ideas and solutions, ensuring active participation in the voting process. By attracting new users and investments, SUN DAO fosters growth and innovation within the platform and the broader DeFi sector. As a crucial component of the TRON ecosystem, SUN.io's implementation of the DAO model is set to attract a broader community of users and developers, supporting TRON in maintaining a healthy, self-reinforcing DeFi ecosystem. SUN.io, the pioneering integrated platform on the TRON network, offers a comprehensive suite of decentralized financial services, including stablecoin swaps, liquidity mining, and the conversion of Dominica's authorized digital currency while enabling self-governance. As of July 2024, SUN.io amassed a total value locked (TVL) of $431 million. The establishment of SUN DAO will further solidify its leading role in the DeFi ecosystem by extending premium decentralized financial services globally, fostering sustained innovation and growth in the industry. About SUN DAO SUN DAO is a platform aimed at achieving genuine community autonomy and open collaboration through blockchain technology and smart contracts. As a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), we provide a fair, transparent, and efficient decision-making framework for community members, enabling everyone to equally participate in project development and governance. About SUN.io SUN.io is the first decentralized autonomous platform on the TRON network that integrates stablecoin and comprehensive token exchange while supporting liquidity mining. It aims to provide optimal trading liquidity and asset returns for the TRON ecosystem. Users can stake SUN to obtain veSUN, allowing them to enjoy multiple platform benefits. Media Contact Karina.Wang marketing@sun.io



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



