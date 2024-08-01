Innovative production process delivers proprietary Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Fischer-Tropsch (FT) wax with a 35% lower carbon footprint without compromising performance

Sasol Chemicals today introduced SASOLWAX LC100, an industrial wax grade with a 35% lower carbon footprint, further expanding its growing sustainable product portfolio. The latest addition is designed for use in packaging adhesives, delivering superior capabilities while achieving significant cradle-to-gate Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) benefits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240801564175/en/

In the packaging and adhesives market, where Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) are prevalent, Sasol's SASOLWAX LC100 grade provides the same exceptional properties and performance benefits as Sasol's industry standard SASOLWAX H1 including: enabling odourless, crystal clear HMA formulations in combination with metallocene polymers, through low viscosity, high crystallinity and stability; smoother, thinner adhesive application, resulting in more box closures with less adhesive per closure; enabling high-speed packaging lines due to fast set times; Improved durability and stability; and outstanding thermal stability, boosting operational efficiency for HMA manufacturers.

The new SASOLWAX LC100 follows the recent introduction of SASOBIT LC, Sasol's lower carbon solution for the asphalt industry. Both wax grades offer drop-in alternatives to the benchmark grades, enabling customers to significantly reduce their Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions without compromising on performance.

"With a 35% reduction in carbon footprint without compromising on quality, our lower carbon product range allows customers to significantly improve their sustainability performance while meeting the highest industry standards," said Dirk Uys, Vice President Sales. "We are committed to expanding this significant improvement in the PCF to more markets and applications, enabling customers across other industries to benefit from our sustainable solutions."

Third-party verification and industry-leading standards

Sasol's Chemicals model for calculating PCFs for its GTL FT wax value chain has undergone a critical third-party review and complies with ISO 14067, an international standard that outlines the requirements and guidelines for quantifying the carbon footprint of products throughout their life cycle.

"Our teams have worked hard to come up with a solution which our customers have been seeking: significantly reducing carbon footprint, but keeping superior performance," Uys said. "An independent 3rd party verified our methodology to calculate the PCFs. This rigorous approach ensures our customers can confidently choose our more sustainable wax solutions as drop-in alternatives to significantly reduce their Scope 3 emissions."

In the asphalt industry, wax additives help to improve the workability, stability and recyclability of asphalt. Sasol's SASOBIT LC offers asphalt formulators the same proven benefits as Sasol's industry-benchmark SASOBIT, including:

Lower asphalt production and paving temperatures, saving energy and reducing emissions, thereby reducing construction worker exposure.

Reduces rutting and road deformation due to bitumen stiffening at operation temperatures.

About Sasol Chemicals

Sasol Chemicals partners with our customers, suppliers, employees and communities to create innovative solutions for a better world. Our unique chemistry provides the building blocks for a sustainable future and is used by more than 6,500 customers in 120 countries in countless products that improve the quality of life for people around the world. Sasol Chemicals is a business of Sasol Limited. For more information, visit the Sasol Chemicals website.

