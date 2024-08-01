Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: A2QK2Y | ISIN: US51509P1030 | Ticker-Symbol: 8HJ
Frankfurt
01.08.24
09:59 Uhr
11,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDSEA HOMES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANDSEA HOMES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,10011,50013:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2024 12:06 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Landsea Homes Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

  • Home sales revenue increased 43.5% to $418.2 million
  • Net new home orders of 760 increased 34.5%
  • Net income of $2.9 million or $0.08 per share
  • Adjusted net income of $13.3 million or $0.36 per share, a 9% increase
  • Home sales gross margin of 14.9%, 21.1% on an adjusted basis
  • Book value per share of $17.94

DALLAS, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company") announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax income of $4.6 million, and net income of $2.9 million, or $0.08 per share. Reported income for the quarter includes a $5.2 million or $0.10 per diluted share impact related to a non-cash deferred financing cost write-off associated with the re-cast of the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility. Excluding the loss from the deferred financing cost write-off, net income was $6.5 million or $0.18 per share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.3 million or $0.36 per share and adjusted gross margin was 21.1%. Reported pretax income for the prior year period was $7.5 million with net income of $4.9 million, or $0.12 per share. For the prior year period, adjusted net income was $13.0 million, or $0.33 per share and adjusted gross margin was 23.5%.

Management Commentary

"Landsea Homes posted another quarter of strong top-line growth in the second quarter of 2024, generating home sales revenue of $418.2 million, which represented an increase of 43.5% over the second quarter of 2023", said John Ho, Landsea Homes' Chief Executive Officer. "New home deliveries totaled 760 units for the quarter, well in excess of our stated guidance, as our teams did an excellent job of accelerating build schedules and closing homes in a timely manner. We also generated 760 net new orders for the quarter, 34.5% more than second quarter of 2023, on a sales pace of 3.0 homes per community per month."

Mr. Ho continued, "The strong year-over-year growth we experienced in both sales and closings this quarter was the direct result of our strategic efforts to grow our company and achieve better economies of scale. Average community count for the quarter was up 47% year-over-year, thanks to the investments we've made in our markets and the acquisitions we've completed to grow our company. We are a much bigger and more diversified company than we were a year ago, and we expect to reap the benefits of our larger homebuilding platform as our volumes increase."

Mr. Ho concluded, "As we turn our attention to the latter half of 2024, we remain focused on achieving our delivery goals for the year and generating cash to bring our leverage ratios down from current levels. Given the improvements we've seen in build times and the number of homes we currently have in backlog, I believe we are on track to achieve those goals. I am proud of the way our teams executed in the second quarter and continue to believe that Landsea Homes has a bright future ahead."

Operating Results

Total revenue was $431.1 million in the second quarter, up 47.0% compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a 41% increase in homes closed and a 2% increase in average sales price.

New homes delivered increased 41.0% to 760 homes at an average sales price of $550,000, a 2% increase, compared to 539 homes delivered at an average sales price of $541,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

Net new home orders were up 34.5% to 760 homes with a dollar value of $389.8 million, an average sales price of $513,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.0 sales per active community. This compares to 565 homes with a dollar value of $324.4 million, an average sales price of $574,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.3 sales per active community in the prior year period. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 11% as compared to 11% a year ago.

Total homes in backlog were 694 homes with a dollar value of $391.1 million and an average sales price of $564,000 at June 30, 2024. This compares to 722 homes with a dollar value of $455.8 million and an average sales price of $631,000 at June 30, 2023.

Total lots owned or controlled at June 30, 2024, were 12,357 compared to 11,008 at June 30, 2023. We continue to pursue an asset-light strategy, controlling 57% of our lots at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 43% owned.

Home sales gross margin was 14.9% compared to 17.4% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) was 21.1% compared to 23.5% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributed to the increase in sales discounts and incentives.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $2.9 million compared to $4.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.3 million compared to $13.0 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.08 compared to $0.12 in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.36 compared to $0.33 in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $42.8 million compared to $27.0 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total liquidity of $330.2 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow of $106.2 million and $224.0 million in availability under the Company's $455.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $754.1 million compared to $543.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Landsea Homes' ratio of debt to capital was 52.8% at June 30, 2024, and the Company's net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 45.4% at June 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Outlook

  • New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 625 to 700
  • Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $495,000 to $510,000
  • Adjusted home sales gross margin to be between 20% and 21%
  • Home sales gross margin to be approximately 15%

Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook

  • New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 1,000 to 1,100
  • Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $495,000 to $510,000
  • Adjusted home sales gross margin to be between 23% and 24%
  • Home sales gross margin to be between 18% and 19%

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its second quarter 2024 results.

  • Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-274-8461
  • International dial-in number: 1-203-518-9814

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after conference end time through August 15, 2024.

Replay Details:

  • Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
  • International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
  • Replay ID: 11156580

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live - in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as "may," "can," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "look" or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the future financial performance of Landsea Homes; changes in the market for Landsea Homes' products and services; and other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

  • the cyclical nature of our industry and the possibility that adverse changes in general and local economic conditions could reduce the demand for homes;
  • our ability to develop communities successfully and in a timely manner;
  • changes in the terms and availability of mortgage financing, interest rates, federal lending programs, and tax laws, affecting the demand for and the ability of our homebuyers to complete the purchase of a home;
  • our geographic concentration, which could materially and adversely affect us if the homebuilding industry in our current markets should experience a decline;
  • the potential for adverse weather and geological conditions to increase costs, cause project delays or reduce consumer demand for housing;
  • our ability to promptly sell one or more properties for reasonable prices in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions, and the risk that we may be forced to hold non-income producing properties for extended periods of time;
  • our reliance on third-party skilled labor, suppliers and long supply chains;
  • the dependence of our long-term sustainability and growth upon our ability to acquire lots that are either developed or have the approvals necessary for us to develop them; and
  • the other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes' SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Stock Repurchase

Under its stock repurchase program, Landsea Homes may purchase its common stock in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. The Company will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company's common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Drew Mackintosh, CFA
Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC
drew@mackintoshir.com
(310) 924-9036

Media Contact:
Annie Noebel
Cornerstone Communications
anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com
(949) 449-2527

Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited
June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents$82,150 $119,555
Cash held in escrow 24,071 49,091
Real estate inventories 1,350,165 1,121,726
Due from affiliates 4,569 4,348
Goodwill 152,322 68,639
Other assets 129,633 107,873
Total assets$1,742,910 $1,471,232
Liabilities
Accounts payable$95,471 $77,969
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 219,569 160,256
Due to affiliates 881 881
Line of credit facility, net 225,655 307,631
Senior notes, net 528,452 236,143
Total liabilities 1,070,028 782,880
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - -
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,671,387 issued and 36,275,392 outstanding as of June 30, 2024, 41,382,453 issued and 36,520,894 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 4 4
Additional paid-in capital 460,001 465,290
Retained earnings 190,659 187,584
Total stockholders' equity 650,664 652,878
Noncontrolling interests 22,218 35,474
Total equity 672,882 688,352
Total liabilities and equity$1,742,910 $1,471,232
Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
2024 2023 2024 2023
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenue
Home sales$418,182 $291,512 $710,774 $532,137
Lot sales and other 12,961 1,732 14,410 2,847
Total revenues 431,143 293,244 725,184 534,984
Cost of sales
Home sales 355,736 240,835 604,633 437,889
Lot sales and other 11,231 1,748 12,914 2,461
Total cost of sales 366,967 242,583 617,547 440,350
Gross margin
Home sales 62,446 50,677 106,141 94,248
Lot sales and other 1,730 (16) 1,496 386
Total gross margin 64,176 50,661 107,637 94,634
Sales and marketing expenses 24,663 18,334 43,151 34,742
General and administrative expenses 29,555 25,980 55,637 48,760
Total operating expenses 54,218 44,314 98,788 83,502
Income from operations 9,958 6,347 8,849 11,132
Other (expense) income, net (5,353) 1,159 (3,540) 2,114
Pretax income 4,605 7,506 5,309 13,246
Provision for income taxes 1,370 1,640 1,340 3,257
Net income 3,235 5,866 3,969 9,989
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 350 919 894 1,824
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation$2,885 $4,947 $3,075 $8,165
Income per share:
Basic$0.08 $0.12 $0.08 $0.20
Diluted$0.08 $0.12 $0.08 $0.20
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic 36,199,850 39,891,982 36,239,765 39,944,549
Diluted 36,369,827 39,971,731 36,558,862 40,059,731


Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

Three Months Ended June 30,
2024 2023 % Change
Homes Dollar
Value		 ASP Homes Dollar
Value		 ASP Homes Dollar
Value		 ASP
(dollars in thousands)
Arizona213 $96,251 $452 160 $70,590 $441 33% 36% 2%
California139 134,211 966 115 99,516 865 21% 35% 12%
Colorado24 10,201 425 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A
Florida285 130,010 456 264 121,406 460 8% 7% (1)%
Metro New York1 4,475 4,475 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A
Texas98 43,034 439 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A
Total760 $418,182 $550 539 $291,512 $541 41% 43% 2%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024 2023 % Change
Homes
 Dollar
Value		 ASP Homes
 Dollar
Value		 ASP Homes Dollar
Value		 ASP
(dollars in thousands)
Arizona396 $174,992 $442 330 $143,124 $434 20% 22% 2%
California285 266,105 934 200 166,774 834 43% 60% 12%
Colorado41 19,055 465 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A
Florida442 202,365 458 476 216,396 455 (7)% (6)% 1%
Metro New York1 4,475 4,475 1 1,649 1,649 -% 171% 171%
Texas100 43,782 438 4 4,194 1,049 2,400% 944% (58)%
Total1,265 $710,774 $562 1,011 $532,137 $526 25% 34% 7%


Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

Three Months Ended June 30,
2024 2023 % Change
HomesDollar
Value		ASPMonthly Absorption Rate HomesDollar
Value		ASPMonthly Absorption Rate HomesDollar
Value		ASPMonthly Absorption Rate
(dollars in thousands)
Arizona219$100,448$4593.5 186$79,263$4263.6 18%27%8%(3)%
California128 102,158 7984.4 216 181,466 8405.9 (41)%(44)%(5)%(25)%
Colorado34 14,920 4393.8 - -N/AN/A N/AN/AN/AN/A
Florida286 133,078 4653.2 163 63,686 3911.9 75%109%19%68%
Metro New York- -N/AN/A - -N/AN/A N/AN/AN/AN/A
Texas93 39,146 4211.5 - -N/AN/A N/AN/AN/AN/A
Total760 389,750$5133.0 565 324,415$5743.3 35%20%(11)%(9)%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024 2023 % Change
HomesDollar ValueASPMonthly Absorption Rate HomesDollar ValueASPMonthly Absorption Rate HomesDollar ValueASPMonthly Absorption Rate
(dollars in thousands)
Arizona452$203,963$4513.6 338$142,008$4203.4 34%44%7%6%
California235 210,483 8964.0 380 317,693 8365.3 (38)%(34)%7%(25)%
Colorado57 25,791 4523.8 - -N/AN/A N/AN/AN/AN/A
Florida522 242,611 4653.0 341 143,024 4192.0 53%70%11%50%
Metro New York1 4,475 4,475N/A - -N/AN/A N/AN/AN/AN/A
Texas105 43,841 4181.6 4 4,194 1,0491.3 2,525%945%(60)%23%
Total1,372$731,164$5333.1 1,063$606,919$5713.1 29%20%(7)%-%


Average Selling Communities

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
20242023% Change 20242023% Change
Arizona 20.717.022% 21.016.527%
California 9.712.3(21)% 9.712.0(19)%
Colorado 3.0-N/A 2.5-N/A
Florida 29.628.06% 29.428.82%
Metro New York --N/A --N/A
Texas 21.0-N/A 10.70.52,040%
Total 84.057.347% 73.357.827%


Backlog

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change
Homes
 Dollar
Value		 ASP Homes
 Dollar
Value		 ASP Homes Dollar
Value		 ASP
(dollars in thousands)
Arizona152 $70,404 $463 113 $48,871 $432 35% 44% 7%
California111 102,548 924 259 229,365 886 (57)% (55)% 4%
Colorado30 14,276 476 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A
Florida326 168,730 518 350 177,525 507 (7)% (5)% 2%
Metro New York- - N/A - - N/A N/A N/A N/A
Texas75 35,177 469 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A
Total694 $391,135 $564 722 $455,761 $631 (4)% (14)% (11)%

(1) Backlog acquired in Texas at the date of the Antares acquisition was 70 homes with a value of $35,118 thousand.


Lots Owned or Controlled

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
Lots
Owned
 Lots
Controlled
 Total
 Lots
Owned
 Lots
Controlled
 Total
 % Change
Arizona1,767 1,249 3,016 2,040 1,389 3,429 (12)%
California586 1,128 1,714 574 1,708 2,282 (25)%
Colorado175 573 748 - - - N/A
Florida1,680 1,507 3,187 2,366 1,687 4,053 (21)%
Metro New York1 - 1 2 - 2 (50)%
Texas1,138 2,553 3,691 38 1,204 1,242 197%
Total5,347 7,010 12,357 5,020 5,988 11,008 12%


Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

Three Months Ended June 30,
2024 % 2023 %
(dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue$418,182 100.0% $291,512 100.0%
Cost of home sales 355,736 85.1% 240,835 82.6%
Home sales gross margin 62,446 14.9% 50,677 17.4%
Add: Interest in cost of home sales 17,074 4.1% 7,276 2.5%
Add: Real estate inventories impairment - -% 4,700 1.6%
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment 79,520 19.0% 62,653 21.5%
Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 8,619 2.1% 5,710 2.0%
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory$88,139 21.1% $68,363 23.5%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024 % 2023 %
(dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue$710,774 100.0% $532,137 100.0%
Cost of home sales 604,633 85.1% 437,889 82.3%
Home sales gross margin 106,141 14.9% 94,248 17.7%
Add: Interest in cost of home sales 27,631 3.9% 11,818 2.2%
Add: Real estate inventories impairment - -% 4,700 0.9%
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment 133,772 18.8% 110,766 20.8%
Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 11,075 1.6% 10,195 1.9%
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory$144,847 20.4% $120,961 22.7%


EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss on debt modification, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) write-off of deferred offering costs, and (ix) abandoned projects costs. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended June 30,
2024 2023
(dollars in thousands)
Net income$3,235 $5,866
Provision for income taxes 1,370 1,640
Interest in cost of sales 18,011 7,319
Depreciation and amortization expense 1,850 1,139
EBITDA 24,466 15,964
Real estate inventories impairment - 4,700
Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 8,619 5,710
Transaction costs 2,861 18
Write-off of offering costs - 436
Abandoned project costs 1,698 197
Loss on debt modification 5,180 -
Adjusted EBITDA$42,824 $27,025
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024 2023
(dollars in thousands)
Net income$3,969 $9,989
Provision for income taxes 1,340 3,257
Interest in cost of sales 28,581 11,872
Depreciation and amortization expense 3,170 2,557
EBITDA 37,060 27,675
Real estate inventories impairment - 4,700
Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 11,075 10,195
Transaction costs 4,589 33
Write-off of offering costs - 436
Abandoned project costs 1,954 312
Loss on debt modification 5,180 -
Adjusted EBITDA$59,858 $43,351


Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, loss on debt modification, and inventory impairment, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

Three Months Ended June 30,
2024 2023
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation$2,885 $4,947
Real estate inventories impairment - 4,700
Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 90 545
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 8,619 5,710
Loss on debt modification 5,180 -
Total adjustments 13,889 10,955
Tax-effected adjustments (1) 10,380 8,075
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation$13,265 $13,022
Earnings per share
Basic$0.08 $0.12
Diluted$0.08 $0.12
Adjusted earnings per share
Basic$0.37 $0.33
Diluted$0.36 $0.33
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 36,199,850 39,891,982
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 36,369,827 39,971,731

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Six Months Ended June 30,
2024 2023
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation$3,075 $8,165
Real estate inventories impairment - 4,700
Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 119 1,263
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 11,075 10,195
Loss on debt modification 5,180 -
Total adjustments 16,374 16,158
Tax-effected adjustments (1) 12,237 11,910
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation$15,312 $20,075
Earnings per share
Basic$0.08 $0.20
Diluted$0.08 $0.20
Adjusted earnings per share
Basic$0.42 $0.50
Diluted$0.42 $0.50
Weighted shares outstanding
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 36,239,765 39,944,549
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 36,558,862 40,059,731

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.


Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
Total notes and other debts payable, net$754,107 $543,774
Total equity 672,882 688,352
Total capital$1,426,989 $1,232,126
Ratio of debt to capital 52.8% 44.1%
Total notes and other debts payable, net$754,107 $543,774
Less: cash and cash equivalents 82,150 119,555
Less: cash held in escrow 24,071 49,091
Net debt 647,886 375,128
Total capital$1,426,989 $1,232,126
Ratio of net debt to total capital 45.4% 30.4%

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.