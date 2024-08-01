OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, announced financial results today for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of strong growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, with both exceeding our financial guidance. Year-to-date, our revenue is up 12%, adjusted EBITDA is up 71%, cash flow from operations is up over 200%, and we are again raising our full year financial guidance," said Thomas Warsop, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide. "I'm encouraged by the progress the team is making against ACI's strategy. We are focused on execution, including driving our key strategic initiatives and investing in the business to position the company for high-quality, profitable long-term growth."

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

In Q2 2024, revenue was $373 million, up 16% from Q2 2023. Recurring revenue of $284 million grew 9% and represented 76% of total revenue in the quarter. Net income was $31 million, up from a net loss of $7 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2024 was $93 million, up 62% from Q2 2023. Cash flow from operating activities in Q2 2024 was $55 million, up 215% from Q2 2023.

Bank segment revenue increased 22% in Q2 2024 and Bank segment adjusted EBITDA increased 53% versus Q2 2023.

Merchant segment revenue increased 4% in Q2 2024 and Merchant segment adjusted EBITDA increased 55% versus Q2 2023.

Biller segment revenue increased 13% in Q2 2024 and Biller segment adjusted EBITDA increased 20% versus Q2 2023.

ACI ended Q2 2024 with $157 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $1 billion, which represents a net debt leverage ratio of 1.9x. During the quarter the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of $400 million in shares of the company's common stock, and the company repurchased 1.7 million shares for approximately $57 million in capital in Q2 2024. At the end of the quarter, the company had approximately $380 million remaining available on the share repurchase authorization.

RAISING 2024 GUIDANCE RANGE

For the full year of 2024, we are raising our guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. We now expect revenue to be in the range of $1.557 billion to $1.591 billion, up from the range of $1.547 billion to $1.581 billion. We now expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $423 million to $438 million, up from the range of $418 million to $433 million. For Q3 2024, we expect revenue to be between $400 million and $410 million and adjusted EBITDA of $110 million to $120 million.

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS

Today, management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Interested persons may access a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following number for dial-in participation: toll-free 1 (888) 660-6377 and conference code 3153574.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude significant transaction-related expenses, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management generally compensates for limitations in the use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying on comparable GAAP financial measures and providing investors with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Certain non-GAAP measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, as well as significant transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue net of pass-through interchange revenue. Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items: diluted EPS plus tax effected significant transaction related items, amortization of acquired intangibles and software, and non-cash stock-based compensation. Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, diluted EPS.

Recurring Revenue: revenue from software as a service and platform as a service fees and maintenance fees. Recurring revenue should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, total revenue.

ARR: New annual recurring revenue expected to be generated from new accounts, new applications, and add-on sales bookings contracts signed in the period.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words or phrases such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," and words and phrases of similar impact. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: (i) our encouragement by the progress the team is making against ACI's strategy, our focus on execution, including driving our key strategic initiatives and investing in the business to position the company for high-quality, profitable long term growth, and (ii) statements regarding Q3 2024 and full year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA financial guidance.

All of the foregoing forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the risk factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include, but are not limited to, increased competition, business interruptions or failure of our information technology and communication systems, security breaches or viruses, our ability to attract and retain senior management personnel and skilled technical employees, future acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments, divestitures and other restructuring activities, implementation and success of our strategy, impact if we convert some or all on-premise licenses from fixed-term to subscription model, anti-takeover provisions, exposure to credit or operating risks arising from certain payment funding methods, customer reluctance to switch to a new vendor, our ability to adequately defend our intellectual property, litigation, consent orders and other compliance agreements, our offshore software development activities, risks from operating internationally, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, events in eastern Europe and the Middle East, adverse changes in the global economy, compliance of our products with applicable legislation, governmental regulations and industry standards, the complexity of our products and services and the risk that they may contain hidden defects, complex regulations applicable to our payments business, our compliance with privacy and cybersecurity regulations, exposure to unknown tax liabilities, changes in tax laws and regulations, consolidations and failures in the financial services industry, volatility in our stock price, demand for our products, failure to obtain renewals of customer contracts or to obtain such renewals on favorable terms, delay or cancellation of customer projects or inaccurate project completion estimates, impairment of our goodwill or intangible assets, the accuracy of management's backlog estimates, the cyclical nature of our revenue and earnings and the accuracy of forecasts due to the concentration of revenue-generating activity during the final weeks of each quarter, restrictions and other financial covenants in our debt agreements, our existing levels of debt, events outside of our control including natural disasters, wars, and outbreaks of disease, and revenues or revenue mix. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, parties that are relying on the forward-looking statements should review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,983 $ 164,239 Receivables, net of allowances 369,171 452,337 Settlement assets 792,745 723,039 Prepaid expenses 30,485 31,479 Other current assets 31,826 35,551 Total current assets 1,381,210 1,406,645 Noncurrent assets Accrued receivables, net 290,348 313,983 Property and equipment, net 34,943 37,856 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,119 34,338 Software, net 100,200 108,418 Goodwill 1,226,026 1,226,026 Intangible assets, net 178,601 195,646 Deferred income taxes, net 61,230 58,499 Other noncurrent assets 60,995 63,328 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,364,672 $ 3,444,739 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 48,798 $ 45,964 Settlement liabilities 792,166 721,164 Employee compensation 33,446 53,892 Current portion of long-term debt 34,892 74,405 Deferred revenue 72,659 59,580 Other current liabilities 62,160 82,244 Total current liabilities 1,044,121 1,037,249 Noncurrent liabilities Deferred revenue 19,292 24,780 Long-term debt 973,121 963,599 Deferred income taxes, net 41,052 40,735 Operating lease liabilities 25,237 29,074 Other noncurrent liabilities 25,093 25,005 Total liabilities 2,127,916 2,120,442 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - - Common stock 702 702 Additional paid-in capital 718,559 712,994 Retained earnings 1,418,103 1,394,967 Treasury stock (786,526) (674,896) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (114,082) (109,470) Total stockholders' equity 1,236,756 1,324,297 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,364,672 $ 3,444,739

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Software as a service and platform as a service $ 235,399 $ 209,676 $ 451,131 $ 414,606 License 65,582 44,671 95,555 63,002 Maintenance 48,733 51,391 96,487 101,494 Services 23,765 17,587 46,325 33,899 Total revenues 373,479 323,325 689,498 613,001 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (1) 203,238 181,343 394,345 359,897 Research and development 35,410 35,265 70,403 72,383 Selling and marketing 28,551 33,289 55,301 68,724 General and administrative 24,993 31,472 50,993 62,854 Depreciation and amortization 27,586 31,436 55,195 62,975 Total operating expenses 319,778 312,805 626,237 626,833 Operating income (loss) 53,701 10,520 63,261 (13,832) Other income (expense) Interest expense (18,471) (19,909) (37,481) (38,801) Interest income 3,953 3,458 7,962 6,963 Other, net 1,156 (4,092) (869) (7,487) Total other income (expense) (13,362) (20,543) (30,388) (39,325) Income (loss) before income taxes 40,339 (10,023) 32,873 (53,157) Income tax expense (benefit) 9,452 (3,313) 9,737 (14,139) Net income (loss) $ 30,887 $ (6,710) $ 23,136 $ (39,018) Income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.29 $ (0.06) $ 0.22 $ (0.36) Diluted $ 0.29 $ (0.06) $ 0.22 $ (0.36) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 105,395 108,455 106,097 108,306 Diluted 106,166 108,455 106,815 108,306 (1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation and amortization.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 30,887 $ (6,710) $ 23,136 $ (39,018) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 3,564 6,960 7,195 13,091 Amortization 24,022 24,476 48,000 49,884 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,431 3,724 4,999 6,491 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 662 1,377 1,598 2,492 Deferred income taxes 510 (12,259) 1,516 (22,641) Stock-based compensation expense 10,720 5,414 18,819 10,715 Other (756) 601 (2,067) 311 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (27,671) (7,104) 99,598 81,856 Accounts payable 5,297 (646) 4,849 (1,954) Accrued employee compensation 6,569 10,965 (19,884) (4,628) Deferred revenue (5,590) 2,498 8,317 12,700 Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities 4,372 (11,856) (17,818) (51,791) Net cash flows from operating activities 55,017 17,440 178,258 57,508 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,746) (2,318) (4,954) (4,576) Purchases of software and distribution rights (4,442) (8,540) (19,024) (15,021) Net cash flows from investing activities (6,188) (10,858) (23,978) (19,597) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 704 719 1,397 1,426 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 277 2,791 752 2,869 Repurchase of stock-based compensation awards for tax withholdings (3,037) (319) (6,339) (3,320) Repurchases of common stock (57,159) - (119,674) - Proceeds from revolving credit facility - 5,000 164,000 55,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility - - (152,000) (45,000) Proceeds from term portion of credit agreement - - 500,000 - Repayment of term portion of credit agreement (9,375) (19,475) (538,448) (34,081) Payments on or proceeds from other debt, net (5,975) (6,160) (8,669) (11,830) Payments for debt issuance costs - (2,160) (5,141) (2,160) Net increase (decrease) in settlement assets and liabilities 12,782 (21,253) (6,151) (24,087) Net cash flows from financing activities (61,783) (40,857) (170,273) (61,183) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (1,024) 2,870 1,290 5,427 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13,978) (31,405) (14,703) (17,845) Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, beginning of period 238,096 228,232 238,821 214,672 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, end of period $ 224,118 $ 196,827 $ 224,118 $ 196,827 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,983 $ 132,391 $ 156,983 $ 132,391 Settlement deposits 67,135 64,436 67,135 64,436 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 224,118 $ 196,827 $ 224,118 $ 196,827

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Adjusted EBITDA (millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 30.9 $ (6.7) $ 23.1 $ (39.0) Plus: Income tax expense (benefit) 9.4 (3.3) 9.7 (14.1) Net interest expense 14.5 16.4 29.5 31.8 Net other (income) expense (1.1) 4.1 0.9 7.5 Depreciation expense 3.6 7.0 7.2 13.1 Amortization expense 24.0 24.5 48.0 49.9 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 10.7 5.4 18.8 10.7 Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses $ 92.0 $ 47.4 $ 137.2 $ 59.9 Significant transaction-related expenses: Cost reduction strategies 0.4 7.6 3.0 15.9 European datacenter migration - 1.2 - 2.2 Other 0.4 1.2 0.7 4.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 92.8 $ 57.4 $ 140.9 $ 82.3 Revenue, net of interchange: Revenue $ 373.5 $ 323.3 $ 689.5 $ 613.0 Interchange 124.2 106.1 236.6 212.3 Revenue, net of interchange $ 249.3 $ 217.2 $ 452.9 $ 400.7 Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin 37 % 26 % 31 % 21 %

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Segment Information (millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Banks $ 143.7 $ 117.5 $ 249.1 $ 205.5 Merchants 38.0 36.5 73.7 71.3 Billers 191.8 169.3 366.7 336.2 Total $ 373.5 $ 323.3 $ 689.5 $ 613.0 Recurring Revenue Banks $ 56.7 $ 57.4 $ 111.5 $ 113.0 Merchants 35.6 34.4 69.4 66.9 Billers 191.8 169.3 366.7 336.2 Total $ 284.1 $ 261.1 $ 547.6 $ 516.1 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Banks $ 79.2 $ 51.6 $ 120.9 $ 76.3 Merchants 15.4 9.9 26.0 16.5 Billers 37.4 31.2 68.2 60.9

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) EPS Impact $ in Millions

(Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions

(Net of Tax) GAAP net income (loss) $ 0.29 $ 30.9 $ (0.06) $ (6.7) Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses 0.01 0.7 0.07 7.7 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.06 6.3 0.06 6.4 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.03 3.3 0.04 3.8 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.08 8.1 0.04 4.1 Total adjustments $ 0.18 $ 18.4 $ 0.21 $ 22.0 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 0.47 $ 49.3 $ 0.15 $ 15.3

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) EPS Impact $ in Millions

(Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions

(Net of Tax) GAAP net income (loss) $ 0.22 $ 23.1 $ (0.36) $ (39.0) Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses 0.03 2.9 0.16 17.1 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.12 12.7 0.12 12.8 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.06 6.7 0.08 8.2 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.13 14.3 0.07 8.1 Total adjustments $ 0.34 $ 36.6 $ 0.43 $ 46.2 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 0.56 $ 59.7 $ 0.07 $ 7.2

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Recurring Revenue (millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 SaaS and PaaS fees $ 235.4 $ 209.7 $ 451.1 $ 414.6 Maintenance fees 48.7 51.4 96.5 101.5 Recurring Revenue $ 284.1 $ 261.1 $ 547.6 $ 516.1

New Bookings (millions)1 Three Months Ended

June 30, TTM Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Annual recurring revenue (ARR) bookings $ 13.1 $ 12.7 $ 68.8 $ 90.7 License and services bookings 80.7 55.5 268.5 206.5 1 Amounts for the TTM ended June 30, 2023 are adjusted for the divestiture of Corporate Online Banking in September 2022

