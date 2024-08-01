Anzeige
01.08.2024
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

01 August 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 31 July 2024

Total Assets

Excluding current year income and expenses

£51.069million

Including current year income and expenses

£51.330million

Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

269.12p

Including current year income and expenses

270.50p

Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

268.62p

Including current year income and expenses

269.87p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


