Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

01 August 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 31 July 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £51.069million Including current year income and expenses £51.330million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 269.12p Including current year income and expenses 270.50p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 268.62p Including current year income and expenses 269.87p

