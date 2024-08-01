Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
01 August 2024
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 31 July 2024
Total Assets
Excluding current year income and expenses
£51.069million
Including current year income and expenses
£51.330million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
269.12p
Including current year income and expenses
270.50p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
268.62p
Including current year income and expenses
269.87p
A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and
accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.
Enquiries:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000