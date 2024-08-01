

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc rose to nearly a 6-month high of 0.9442 against the euro, nearly a 4-month high of 1.1181 and nearly a 5-month high of 0.8754 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 0.9506, 1.1288 and 0.8783, respectively.



Against the yen, the franc edged up to 171.36 from an early near 3-month low of 169.50.



If the Swiss franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.93 against the euro, 1.10 against the pound, 0.85 against the greenback and 174.00 against the yen.



