

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $884 million, or $5.11 per share. This compares with $502 million, or $2.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $319 million or $1.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 75.8% to $5.15 billion from $2.93 billion last year.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



