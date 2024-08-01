

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $49 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $411 million or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $49 Mln. vs. $391 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $1.84 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.05 to $7.35



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX