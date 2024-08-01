

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $487 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $392 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $4.990 billion from $4.878 billion last year.



Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.05 - $13.15 Full year revenue guidance: $20.1 - $20.2 Bln



