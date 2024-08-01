BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 31 July 2024 were:
222.20p Capital only
222.72p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 37,728 ordinary shares on 31st July 2024, the Company has 74,532,614 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 25,828,691 shares which are held in Treasury.