

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Inc. (ITT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $119.2 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $108.2 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, ITT Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $122.5 million or $1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $905.9 million from $833.9 million last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 to $5.90



