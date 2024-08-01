Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
PR Newswire
01.08.2024 13:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 31-July-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

525.29p

INCLUDING current year revenue

532.62p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 31-July-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

361.08p

INCLUDING current year revenue

364.79p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 31-July-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

318.72p

INCLUDING current year revenue

318.72p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


