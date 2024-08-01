Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class of share Total number of shares in circulation Number of voting rights attached to each share Total number of voting rights of shares in circulation Number of shares held in treasury Total number of shares in issue Ordinary 10p 65,618,287 1 65,618,287 9,381,594 74,999,881

The above total voting rights figure of 65,618,287 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Asia Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Email: will.ellis@invesco.com

1 August 2024