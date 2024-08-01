

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Markets cheered the rate cut hints that accompanied the Fed's monetary policy announcements. Renewed political tensions in the Middle East as well as Bank of England's rate decision due on Thursday limited gains.



Meanwhile markets expect the monthly jobs data due on Friday to provide further cues on the Fed's interest rate trajectory. Corporate earning updates are also seen swaying sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. European benchmarks are trading deep in the red. Asian stock indexes finished trading on a mostly negative note.



Dollar Index surged. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices extended gains as tensions in the Middle East escalated. Rate cut hopes lifted gold prices. Cryptocurrencies tumbled.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,904.50, up 0.15% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,542.90, up 0.37% Germany's DAX at 18,360.35, down 0.75% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,364.08, down 0.05% France's CAC 40 at 7,459.21, down 0.96% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,834.75, down 0.78% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,099.50, down 2.62% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,114.70, up 0.28% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,932.39, down 0.22% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,304.96, down 0.23%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0787, down 0.36% GBP/USD at 1.2778, down 0.61% USD/JPY at 149.99, up 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.6530, down 0.15% USD/CAD at 1.3827, up 0.14% Dollar Index at 104.36, up 0.25%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.049%, down 1.37% Germany at 2.2820%, down 0.87% France at 3.012%, up 0.07% U.K. at 3.9750%, up 0.10% Japan at 1.039%, up 0.58%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $81.37, up .66%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $78.39, up 0.62%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,477.90, up 0.20%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,375.57, down 2.58% Ethereum at $3,178.84, down 3.97% BNB at $569.53, down 2.66% Solana at $168.18, down 8.24% XRP at $0.602, down 7.32%.



