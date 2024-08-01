New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - Websites with higher activity levels enjoy 19% higher conversion rates. DesignRush lists the leading web design companies that can create interactive website designs to boost user engagement and conversions.

According to Contentsquare's Digital Experience Benchmark, websites with higher activity get 19% more conversions and 20% lower bounce rates. From clicking CTA buttons to engaging with multimedia elements, a well-designed website encourages users to interact with content. This highlights the need to invest in high-quality, action-driven web design that enhances user experience and entices potential customers.

Recognizing the importance of interactive site elements, DesignRush, a trusted B2B marketplace, has selected the best web design companies today. These firms help businesses attract, retain, and convert website visitors through dynamic interfaces and fluid navigational systems.

The top web design companies in July are:

ATX Web Design SEO - atxwebdesignseo.com Pen & Mug - penandmug.com Elisabeth Hedge - elisabethhedge.com Webrication webrication.com DigiSplix - digisplix.com DigiteBrain - digitebrain.com WebRose - webrose.be Digital Panda - digitalpanda.agency Bainry - bainry.com Highly Finite - highlyfinite.com Yegna Developers - yegnadevelopers.com PiperMache Website Studio LLC. - pipermache.com Rewa Soft Pvt. Ltd. - rewasoft.com.np Wolfpack Digital - wolfpack-digital.com Good Bones - goodbonesstudio.com

Brands can explore the top web design companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

