Donnerstag, 01.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
01.08.2024
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

1 August 2024

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that, as at 31 July 2024, the Company capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share (excluding Treasury shares) holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 26,580,263, and 6,043,197 shares are held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number voting rights in the Company was 20,537,066 as at 31 July 2024.

The above figure (20,537,066) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734


