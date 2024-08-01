

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $54.4 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $17.0 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $55.8 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $841.4 million from $722.4 million last year.



Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $54.4 Mln. vs. $17.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $841.4 Mln vs. $722.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.75



