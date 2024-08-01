

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $938 million, or $3.47 per share. This compares with $229 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $428 million or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $5.051 billion from $5.200 billion last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.15 - $6.45 Full year revenue guidance: $20.10-$20.40 Bln



