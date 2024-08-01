Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
PR Newswire
01.08.2024 13:30 Uhr
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

1stAugust 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 31stJuly 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

31st July 2024 55.38p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 55.19p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

1st August


