

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Auto Workers International Executive Board has decided to endorse presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.



'Our job in this election is to defeat Donald Trump and elect Kamala Harris to build on her proven track record of delivering for the working class,' said UAW President Shawn Fain.



'We stand at a crossroads in this country. We can put a billionaire back in office who stands against everything our union stands for, or we can elect Kamala Harris who will stand shoulder to shoulder with us in our war on corporate greed. This campaign is bringing together people from all walks of life, building a movement that can defeat Donald Trump at the ballot box. For our one million active and retired members, the choice is clear: We will elect Kamala Harris to be our next President this November.'



Her historic candidacy builds on the Biden-Harris administration's proven track record of standing with the UAW and delivering major gains for the working class, UAW said in a statement.



The endorsement of the apex body of the largest trade union in the United States comes as a boost for Harris in her campaign.



Years before the Stand Up Strike, Kamala Harris walked the picket line with striking autoworkers in 2019. She also has a track record of taking a tough stand against corporate price-gouging and profiteering. Harris has spoken out and voted against unfair trade deals that hurt the American worker like NAFTA and the USMCA.



On August 7, as part of her campaign, Harris will come to Detroit, where one of the largest trade unions in the U.S. is headquartered, to rally with Michigan voters and thousands of working class people. The Vice President will also meet with UAW members and leaders to hear about the issues that Michigan workers face.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX