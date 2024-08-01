

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, 3M Co. (MMM) announced the appointment of Anurag Maheshwari as executive vice president and chief financial officer, starting September 1, 2024.



Maheswari has been serving as executive VP and CFO of Otis Worldwide Corp. (OTIS). He has experience in financial and business operations, including areas such as strategic planning, operations, and investor relations



The company also stated that until Maheshwari officially starts as CFO, Teri Reinseth, the current senior VP, corporate controller, and chief accounting officer, will act as Interim CFO beginning August 1, 2024.



Recently on June 10, Monish Patolawala, president and CFO had resigned to pursue other opportunities.



